NC State put aside the dejection of not making the NCAA Tournament, and road the energy of the crowd at Reynolds Coliseum and three key veterans to top Hofstra 84-78 on Tuesday.

The No. 2-seeded NC State Wolfpack advanced to play the winner of Harvard at Georgetown at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum. The two teams play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the Hoyas carrying a 19-13 overall mark and the Crimson went 18-11 this season.

NC State junior point guard Markell Johnson, fifth-year senior forward Torin Dorn and redshirt junior wing C.J. Bryce combined for 63 points, with Johnson leading the way with 26. Dorn added 19 points and nine rebounds, and Bryce had 18 points and 11 boards. Dorn and Johnson played in the NCAA Tournament for NC State last year, and Bryce has two years of experience in the Big Dance when he was at UNC Wilmington. The other returning player, sophomore guard Braxton Beverly, chipped in nine points and four assists.

Keatts, who was proud of his veterans carrying the squad, knew that a champion from the CAA would come in primed to create an upset, simply because he lived that life for three years at UNC Wilmington.

“I told our guys that this would be as tough a game as we are going to play,” said NCSU head coach Kevin Keatts, who won his first postseason tournament game. “That was my teams two years ago [at UNCW]. My second year at UNCW, we played a Duke team with Brandon Ingram and had a chance to beat him in the NCAA. Then obviously my last year with UVA, we were up 15 or 20 and had a shot to beat those guys.”

It’s only human nature to be incredibly disappointed to not make the NCAA Tournament after having that as a team goal since workouts began last July. NC State’s play didn’t reflect a broken spirit against the Pride.

“When you don’t make it, that’s a tough thing when you are talking about 19, 20, 21-year-old guys,” Keatts said. “These guys came out and responded. They gave me an honest, hard work yesterday in practice and it paid off.”

The departure of worrying about the ACC regular season and ACC Tournament has now shifted to a new goal.

“We are playing for a championship and that is what we want,” Keatts said.