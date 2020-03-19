The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, March 19.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Breaking down NC State’s roster
• The Wolfpacker — The five notable wins of Dick Sheridan’s Wolfpack tenure
• The Wolfpacker — NC State receiver Emeka Emezie is ready to turn the page
• WRALSports.com — The last chance that wasn’t for NC State’s CJ Bryce
• Burlington Times-News — N.C. Sports Hall of Fame reschedules induction
• GoPack.com — #Packmentality Pop-ins Podcast: Ep. 64 – Reaction to the cancellation of the NCAAs
Tweets Of The Day
Three years ago today @CoachKeattsNCSU had his first press conference as head coach of the Pack.— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 19, 2020
Three 20-win seasons have followed.
Watch in entirety his first press conference
https://t.co/bLfgeF0s6T
On this date in 2015, BeeJay Anya’s last-second jumper in the paint completes N.C. State’s comeback from 16 points down and gives the Wolfpack a 66-65 defeat of Louisiana State in an NCAA first round game in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/hWHxnFuO52— Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) March 19, 2020
BLESSED AND HONORED TO RECEIVE AN OFFER FROM North Carolina State University! @SC_DBGROUP @RivalsWoody @CoachGMcDonald @SWiltfong247 @ElitePositionTr pic.twitter.com/eSnm8J9kCF— Bralyn “B” Oliver (@bralynoliver8) March 19, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University! pic.twitter.com/ILBkn4qVqL— Charlie Browder (@charliebrowder) March 18, 2020
#AGTG NC State offered!!! pic.twitter.com/B2MGDJPgwR— Devin🦍 (@devlee03) March 18, 2020
To @brddebo1, @KKlyman17 and @LawsonMcArthur:— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 19, 2020
No matter what happens, THANK YOU for choosing to run with the Pack.#WPN, if you have a favorite memory of these guys or want to tell them how much they mean to you, comment below. pic.twitter.com/LI8x85f7sU
So much respect for Coach @pat_popolizio. What he’s done at NCSU is amazing. https://t.co/Bj7AojLnSl— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) March 19, 2020
Keep voting, #WPN!— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 18, 2020
Show your support for @ecunane_ and vote for her to win the 2020 #LisaLeslie Award for the nation's best center.
☑️ https://t.co/K3vdJQAybp#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/qjVZeDyJxw
Westwood One will air some of the great games in tournament history. Full schedule here: https://t.co/FfXg6DMabW— David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) March 17, 2020
