Breaking down NC State’s roster
NC State doesn't have any scholarships available but that doesn't mean the 2020-2021 roster is finalized.
College basketball is too unpredictable for that to be assumed in mid-March. However, one thing that will be drastically different next year is the Wolfpack's strength in numbers. NCSU often played between seven-and-nine healthy players en route to going 20-12 overall and 10-10 in the ACC.
The ability to not press proved challenging for head coach Kevin Keatts. Foul trouble at certain positions, particularly the post proved problematic. Here is a look at what the roster could look like next year.
|No. Name
|Ht., Wt.
|Year
|Hometown
|
1 Dereon Seabron
|
6-7, 180
|
R-Fr.
|
Norfolk, Va.
|
2 Chase Graham
|
6-1, 170
|
Soph.
|
Raleigh
|
5 Thomas Allen
|
6-1, 180
|
R-Jr.
|
Raleigh
|
10 Braxton Beverly
|
6-0, 180
|
Jr.
|
Hazard, Ky.
|
24 Devon Daniels
|
6-5, 205
|
5th-Sr.
|
Battle Creek, Mich.
|
Cam Hayes
|
6-2, 175
|
Fr.
|
Greensboro, N.C.
|
Shakeel Moore
|
6-1, 185
|
Fr.
|
Greensboro, N.C.
|
Josh Hall
|
6-8, 190
|
Fr.
|
Durham, N.C.
NC State will be Noah's Arc again with two of everything.
Freshmen point guards Shakeel Moore and Camren Hayes will battle it out, with senior Braxton Beverly waiting in the wings if things sputter. Hayes is taller and a better jump shooter than Moore, but Moore is more adept at finishing at the rim and should be terrific in the press defensively.
Fifth-year senior wing Devon Daniels, Nebraska transfer Thomas Allen and Beverly will handle the shooting guard minutes, and even Hayes or Moore can play off the ball.
Daniels emerged as a two-way threat down the stretch, often guarding the top scorer on the opposing team, and he finished fourth on the team with 12.7 points, plus 5.3 rebounds per game. He shot 32.2 percent on three-pointers.
Beverly has never shot above 39.5 percent from the field at NC State, but a back injury didn't help the cause this past season. He averaged 7.1 points in a career-low 24.8 minutes a contest, and shot 37.3 percent from three-point land. Allen averaged 8.7 points and shot 36 percent from three-point land at Nebraska in 2018-2019. He redshirted this past season and had ankle surgery.
Freshmen Josh Hall and Dereon Seabron can both play small forward, and junior Jericole Hellems could in a pinch. Obviously, Daniels has plenty of past experience at the position if Hall elects to enter the NBA Draft.
Rivals.com ranked Hall No. 22 overall in the class of 2020, and Seabron was ranked No. 124 in the class of 2019. The latter redshirted at NC State due to being an academic non-qualifier. The reason Hall is eligible for the NBA Draft is that the Durham, N.C., native attended high school for five years.
|No. Name
|Ht., Wt.
|Year
|Hometown
|
0 D.J. Funderburk
|
6-10, 225
|
5th-Sr.
|
Cleveland, Ohio
|
3 A.J. Taylor
|
6-6, 205
|
R-Jr.
|
Davenport, Iowa
|
4 Jericole Hellems
|
6-7, 205
|
Jr.
|
St. Louis, Mo.
|
15 Manny Bates
|
6-11, 230
|
R-Soph.
|
Fayetteville, N.C.
|
22 Max Farthing
|
6-7, 205
|
Soph.
|
Raleigh
|
Nick Farrar
|
6-6, 230
|
Fr.
|
Apex, N.C.
|
Ebenezer Dowuona
|
6-10, 220
|
Fr.
|
Newnan, Ga.
Continuing on the theme for the frontcourt, the Wolfpack have a lot of flexibility in playing "big" or going to Keatts' more favored lineup of "small ball."
The return of fifth-year senior D.J. Funderburk, redshirt sophomore Manny Bates and junior Jericole Hellems gives the Wolfpack an experienced and proven trio.
Funderburk played both post positions and flourished in ACC play. He averaged 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, and shot 60.9 percent from the field.
Bates is raw offensively, but is a gifted shot-blocker, who finished with 83 blocks, which ranks third all-time among single season marks. He'll be gunning for Thurl Bailey's school record of 95 blocks in 1983 next year. Foul trouble slowed him down in parts of the ACC schedule, limiting him to 18.4 minutes per game on the season. He finished averaging 5.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.9 blocks a contest.
Hellems bounced back and forth in the starting lineup, and has strong offensive potential. He shot 33 percent on three-pointers and will need to improve his shot selection. Hellems averaged 9.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 25.5 minutes a contest.
Freshmen Ebenezer Dowuona and Nick Farrar, and junior college transfer A.J. Taylor will provdide depth. Dowuona can settle into the third-string center role, and if he proves capable enough, play with Funderburk at times.
Both Taylor and Farrar are in the 6-6 range, though Taylor is lighter at over 205 pounds. He missed the season after suffering a knee injury last fall. He looked good in the Wolfpack's workout at the ACC Tournament.
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook