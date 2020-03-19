NC State doesn't have any scholarships available but that doesn't mean the 2020-2021 roster is finalized. College basketball is too unpredictable for that to be assumed in mid-March. However, one thing that will be drastically different next year is the Wolfpack's strength in numbers. NCSU often played between seven-and-nine healthy players en route to going 20-12 overall and 10-10 in the ACC. The ability to not press proved challenging for head coach Kevin Keatts. Foul trouble at certain positions, particularly the post proved problematic. Here is a look at what the roster could look like next year.



Guards/Wings No. Name Ht., Wt. Year Hometown 1 Dereon Seabron 6-7, 180 R-Fr. Norfolk, Va. 2 Chase Graham 6-1, 170 Soph. Raleigh 5 Thomas Allen 6-1, 180 R-Jr. Raleigh 10 Braxton Beverly 6-0, 180 Jr. Hazard, Ky. 24 Devon Daniels 6-5, 205 5th-Sr. Battle Creek, Mich. Cam Hayes 6-2, 175 Fr. Greensboro, N.C. Shakeel Moore 6-1, 185 Fr. Greensboro, N.C. Josh Hall 6-8, 190 Fr. Durham, N.C.

NC State will be Noah's Arc again with two of everything. Freshmen point guards Shakeel Moore and Camren Hayes will battle it out, with senior Braxton Beverly waiting in the wings if things sputter. Hayes is taller and a better jump shooter than Moore, but Moore is more adept at finishing at the rim and should be terrific in the press defensively. Fifth-year senior wing Devon Daniels, Nebraska transfer Thomas Allen and Beverly will handle the shooting guard minutes, and even Hayes or Moore can play off the ball. Daniels emerged as a two-way threat down the stretch, often guarding the top scorer on the opposing team, and he finished fourth on the team with 12.7 points, plus 5.3 rebounds per game. He shot 32.2 percent on three-pointers. Beverly has never shot above 39.5 percent from the field at NC State, but a back injury didn't help the cause this past season. He averaged 7.1 points in a career-low 24.8 minutes a contest, and shot 37.3 percent from three-point land. Allen averaged 8.7 points and shot 36 percent from three-point land at Nebraska in 2018-2019. He redshirted this past season and had ankle surgery. Freshmen Josh Hall and Dereon Seabron can both play small forward, and junior Jericole Hellems could in a pinch. Obviously, Daniels has plenty of past experience at the position if Hall elects to enter the NBA Draft. Rivals.com ranked Hall No. 22 overall in the class of 2020, and Seabron was ranked No. 124 in the class of 2019. The latter redshirted at NC State due to being an academic non-qualifier. The reason Hall is eligible for the NBA Draft is that the Durham, N.C., native attended high school for five years.



Forwards/Centers No. Name Ht., Wt. Year Hometown 0 D.J. Funderburk 6-10, 225 5th-Sr. Cleveland, Ohio 3 A.J. Taylor 6-6, 205 R-Jr. Davenport, Iowa 4 Jericole Hellems 6-7, 205 Jr. St. Louis, Mo. 15 Manny Bates 6-11, 230 R-Soph. Fayetteville, N.C. 22 Max Farthing 6-7, 205 Soph. Raleigh Nick Farrar 6-6, 230 Fr. Apex, N.C. Ebenezer Dowuona 6-10, 220 Fr. Newnan, Ga.