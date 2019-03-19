The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 19
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Terquavion Smith ends sophomore year with NCHSAA state title
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Hofstra
• The Wolfpacker — Column (part II): Examining NC State's schedule
• The Wolfpacker — Column (part I): Missed opportunities hurt NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Freshman M.J. Rice lived up to lofty expectations this season
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women stay home, UNC headed West in NCAAs
• Winston-Salem Journal — App State is looking for its next men's basketball coach. Here are 10 potential candidates for the position.
• Fayetteville Observer — N.C. State baseball ranked No. 1 for first time
• Technician — COMMENTARY: NCAA selection committee’s inconsistency on full display
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Wolfpack has opportunity to make statement with NIT bid
• Technician — Wolfpack to face Hofstra in NIT first round at Reynolds
• Technician — NC State baseball off to magical start
• Technician — Wolfpack to take on Towson in mid-week tilt
• Technician — Wolfpack women’s basketball gets No. 3 seed, will host regional
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to Host First Two Rounds of NCAA Tournament
• GoPack.com — Pack Opens NIT Tuesday against Hofstra
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 44 - NCAA Championships Preview
• GoPack.com — HISTORY! #Pack9 Ranked No. 1 for First Time in Program History
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle 2019 NCAA Championships Notebook
Tweets of the day
Jeff, strength of schedule is INCLUDED in the NCAA NET ranking of 33. Same for Sagarin, BPI, and KenPom, which r even better rankings. All we have done is ask why Committee said NET was primary tool, but did not use it. Reasonable question/concern.— #1 state fan (@gopacknow) March 19, 2019
The @newsobserver's @jwgiglio picks his perfect bracket. https://t.co/JZRmAk0p24 pic.twitter.com/2QnORKTdzY— ethanhyman (@ethanhyman) March 19, 2019
This game got ugly for NC State but it’s it’s tough to time out/place the back-shoulder ball better than this one from QB Ryan Finley. This guy is underrated... 4th QB on my board. pic.twitter.com/wJMd82BBrr— Todd McShay (@McShay13) March 18, 2019
I really, really like Germaine Pratt. 240-pound hitter who played FS his first two years at NC State. Zone drops are pretty. Can lock up tight ends in man. Oh, and he'll come downhill and smack you.— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) March 18, 2019
Jay Bilas: “The NET is a mess.” St. John’s, Minnesota, Seton Hall, Arizona State all 57-73 in NET rankings. All got in. NC State, hovering in low 30’s for weeks (33 today) did not get an NCAA bid and was not even one of first four excluded. Explanation from TSC needed— Bob Holliday (@WRALBobHolliday) March 18, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook