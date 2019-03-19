Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-19 05:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Terquavion Smith ends sophomore year with NCHSAA state title

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Dkn9nxjh2vobqwkcvmm5
Farmville (N.C.) Central sophomore wing Terquavion Smith verbally committed to NC State on Feb. 18
Jacey Zembal/TheWolfpacker

Farmville (N.C.) Central sophomore wing Terquavion Smith couldn’t have scripted a better story this past year.

Smith earned a NC State scholarship offer Sept. 29, and then eventually verbally committed to his dream school Feb. 18. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder then helped lead Farmville Central to a perfect 32-0 record and he scored 22 points in a 86-71 win over Forest Hills (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 2A state title game Saturday.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}