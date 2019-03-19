Farmville (N.C.) Central sophomore wing Terquavion Smith couldn’t have scripted a better story this past year.

Smith earned a NC State scholarship offer Sept. 29, and then eventually verbally committed to his dream school Feb. 18. The 6-foot-3, 175-pounder then helped lead Farmville Central to a perfect 32-0 record and he scored 22 points in a 86-71 win over Forest Hills (N.C.) High in the NCHSAA 2A state title game Saturday.