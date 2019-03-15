Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 15

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack wrestling NCAA bracket draws, analysis

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 76-56 loss to No. 2 Virginia

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Virginia closes door on NC State's upset bid in second half

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 2 Virginia 76, NC State 56

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Kyle Guy, Jack Salt help No. 2 Virginia beat NC State, 76-56

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: No. 2 Virginia 76, NC State 56

• Raleigh News & Observer — Virginia’s big second half knocks Pack out of ACC tournament

• Charlotte Observer — Let NC’s public universities sell beer and wine at games, state lawmakers say

• Charlotte Observer — Photo gallery: Virginia defeats NC State in ACC quarterfinals

• Durham News-Herald — UNC’s stars align, Zion’s back and unexpected hero is Salt in NC State’s wounds

• Greensboro News-Record — Guy, Salt help No. 2 Virginia beat N.C. State

• Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State fades as Virginia turns on throttle in second half. And now the noise around the Wolfpack will really ramp up.

• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Wolfpack to NCAA selectors: ‘Our resume speaks for itself’

• Technician — Wolfpack, Seminoles set for ACC showdown

• Technician — Wolfpack softball looks to stay hot in Conference play

• Technician — Pack falters in second half, falls to Virginia in ACC quarterfinals

• Technician — Despite UVa loss, NC State should make the NCAA Tournament

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 to Battle Top-Ranked Florida State in Matchup of Nation’s Top Teams

• GoPack.com — Pack Falls to Virginia in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

• GoPack.com — Softball Opens Conference Slate This Weekend With Virginia Tech

• GoPack.com — Pack Returns Home to Host No. 3 Virginia, Louisville

• GoPack.com — Three from @PackWrestle with Top-10 Seeds for NCAA Championships


Tweets of the day

Videos of the day

{{ article.author_name }}