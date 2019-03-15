The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 15
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack wrestling NCAA bracket draws, analysis
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 76-56 loss to No. 2 Virginia
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Virginia closes door on NC State's upset bid in second half
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 2 Virginia 76, NC State 56
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Kyle Guy, Jack Salt help No. 2 Virginia beat NC State, 76-56
• The Wolfpacker — Box score: No. 2 Virginia 76, NC State 56
• Raleigh News & Observer — Virginia’s big second half knocks Pack out of ACC tournament
• Charlotte Observer — Let NC’s public universities sell beer and wine at games, state lawmakers say
• Charlotte Observer — Photo gallery: Virginia defeats NC State in ACC quarterfinals
• Durham News-Herald — UNC’s stars align, Zion’s back and unexpected hero is Salt in NC State’s wounds
• Greensboro News-Record — Guy, Salt help No. 2 Virginia beat N.C. State
• Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State fades as Virginia turns on throttle in second half. And now the noise around the Wolfpack will really ramp up.
• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Wolfpack to NCAA selectors: ‘Our resume speaks for itself’
• Technician — Wolfpack, Seminoles set for ACC showdown
• Technician — Wolfpack softball looks to stay hot in Conference play
• Technician — Pack falters in second half, falls to Virginia in ACC quarterfinals
• Technician — Despite UVa loss, NC State should make the NCAA Tournament
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 to Battle Top-Ranked Florida State in Matchup of Nation’s Top Teams
• GoPack.com — Pack Falls to Virginia in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals
• GoPack.com — Softball Opens Conference Slate This Weekend With Virginia Tech
• GoPack.com — Pack Returns Home to Host No. 3 Virginia, Louisville
• GoPack.com — Three from @PackWrestle with Top-10 Seeds for NCAA Championships
Tweets of the day
Final statistics: pic.twitter.com/M1FUJfCqdV— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) March 14, 2019
One thing the committee has made clear over the years is the importance of NC SOS. If it gives NC State a bid it will send a message that teams don't need to schedule up, which will kill Nov and Dec. https://t.co/Km5CKEEDgN— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 14, 2019
And aside from that Keatts loaded up on horrible teams. Auburn and Vandy are the easy ones. Schedule a few away from home against the 100-200 crowd that might beat you. Also did nothing inside the conference. Nothing BS about that https://t.co/y5RxvC8POt— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 14, 2019
During the @PackFootball Pro Day I am proud to be repping for #RareDiseases! Help me raise awareness by supporting my Reps for Rare Diseases campaign. Donate for each rep I bench press to benefit the mission of @UpliftingAth #WeTackleRare https://t.co/hJOLZlXZor pic.twitter.com/QwKoIuYEyX— Big T ✨ (@nfl_70) March 14, 2019
After sitting down and talking to my family I will not be playing aau at all this year... I will just be using the spring and the summer to work on my game @MonacanHoops pic.twitter.com/NOWosNvf0e— josEph (@rexjoee) March 15, 2019
Videos of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook