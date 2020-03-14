The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 14
Healdines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — NC State assistant Takayo Siddle hired as head coach at UNC Wilmington
• The Wolfpacker — Five things on the immediate to-do list for NC State, collegiate athletics
• The Wolfpacker — March bummer: The emotions on a day to remember in college athletics
• Raleigh News & Observer — From babies to a trophy celebration, the surreal story of canceling the ACC tournament
• Raleigh News & Observer — UNCW basketball set to hire Takayo Siddle as next coach
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA reportedly could release a 68-team tournament bracket even without playing games
• Charlotte Observer — ‘Absolutely a tournament team.’ Abrupt end leaves NC State to wonder what if?
• Wilmington Star-News — Siddle returns as UNCW basketball coach
• GoPack.com — Elissa Cunane Named One of Five Finalists for Lisa Leslie Award
• Technician — NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee: New info regarding recruiting, eligibility
Tweets of the day
I want to take the time to thank everyone who reached out to me. This is such a humbling moment in my life and I don’t take that for granted. I hope I responded to everyone and if I didn’t here’s a big thank you! WPN thanks for 3 great years! Seahawk Nation lets do this!!!— Takayo Siddle (@CoachSiddle) March 14, 2020
A recruiting dead period has been implemented thru April 15, 2020. This eliminates on-campus & off-campus recruiting contact with all prospects. We will stay in contact with eligible recruits during this time using electronic forms of communication. Stay safe & see you all soon.— Billy Glasscock (@BillyGlasscock4) March 13, 2020
The NCAA’s Council Coordination Committee has agreed to grant relief for the use of a season of competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 13, 2020
Committee will also discuss issues for winter sport student-athletes.
Happy Birthday, @MannyBat35❗️ pic.twitter.com/JvTSKIcDMu— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 14, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook