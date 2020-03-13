News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-13 15:27:19 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker war room

Matt Carter and Jacey Zembal
TheWolfpacker.com

It's time for another edition of the The Wolfpacker War Room. What's the latest going on in football and basketball recruiting? We have some of the scoop behind the scenes. Click below to get access to the War Room, which can only be found on The Wolfpacker's premium football message board, The Wolves Den.

Some nuggets included this week:

• The latest on wide receiver commits and future needs at the position.

• The impact of losing men's basketball assistant coach Takayo Siddle.

• How the coronavirus has pushed back the recruiting calendar.

• Can it be a good thing if North Carolina fills up its recruiting class fast..

And more!

Kinston (N.C.) High junior power forward Dontrez Styles.
Kinston (N.C.) High junior power forward Dontrez Styles. (Courtesy of John Wall Holiday Invitational)

