The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 13

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 13.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — March bummer: The emotions on a day to remember in college athletics

• The Wolfpacker — Coronavirus outbreak fallout reaches NC State athletics

• Raleigh News & Observer — From babies to a trophy celebration, the surreal story of canceling the ACC Tournament

• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC wanted its tournament to play on. Only Duke’s president had the courage to stop it

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC suspends all sports indefinitely due to coronavius

• Greensboro News & Record — ACC, Greensboro and sports move into an uncertain future

• Greensboro News & Record — Ninth-inning rally pulls No. 11 Wolfpack baseball over Aggies

• Greensboro News & Record — What they’re saying: ACC Tournament fans on the cancellation, coronavirus effect

• Technician — NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships

• Technician — Devon Daniels, Wolfpack rout Pittsburgh, advance to ACC Tournament quarterfinals

• GoPack.com — NC State suspends athletic activities until further notice

