The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 13
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, March 13.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — March bummer: The emotions on a day to remember in college athletics
• The Wolfpacker — Coronavirus outbreak fallout reaches NC State athletics
• Raleigh News & Observer — From babies to a trophy celebration, the surreal story of canceling the ACC Tournament
• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC wanted its tournament to play on. Only Duke’s president had the courage to stop it
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC suspends all sports indefinitely due to coronavius
• Greensboro News & Record — ACC, Greensboro and sports move into an uncertain future
• Greensboro News & Record — Ninth-inning rally pulls No. 11 Wolfpack baseball over Aggies
• Greensboro News & Record — What they’re saying: ACC Tournament fans on the cancellation, coronavirus effect
• Technician — NCAA cancels remaining winter and spring championships
• Technician — Devon Daniels, Wolfpack rout Pittsburgh, advance to ACC Tournament quarterfinals
• GoPack.com — NC State suspends athletic activities until further notice
Tweets Of The Day
I just don’t understand the downside of postponing the tournament, and re-visiting the situation in a couple weeks.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2020
One coach who was headed to the NCAA tournament:— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 12, 2020
“It’s bulls%^*&. Erase all the work these kids have put in without giving it a chance to play out."
After time to think about the decision to cancel & having a chance to talk with several coaches I feel like Tom Izzo .Yes just PAUSE suspend all play & revisit in 1 month to see if MARCH MADNESS could be saved . No doubt HEALTH is # 1 objective . https://t.co/jk4xVaMGW5— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 13, 2020
Since the season has officially ended, I can say that I never saw NC State lose a game in person all year. Putting that in my profile. lol— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) March 12, 2020
Family through thick and thin. pic.twitter.com/QrCxH7JWCF— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 12, 2020
Family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8zhO52fz3T— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 12, 2020
My heart goes out to these packswimdive members and all other NCAA competitors across the country. Great individuals that carry such enormous pride for their school and program! #wewillbeback @ Raleigh, North Carolina https://t.co/1HlVVOT4fR— Braden Holloway (@WolfpackSWD) March 12, 2020
🤘❤️ pic.twitter.com/DadoWkMpO1— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) March 12, 2020
❤️🐺🎾 pic.twitter.com/pg7Mzcuyol— NC State Men’s Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackMensTennis) March 13, 2020
Reynolds Coliseum: Home of the 2020 ACC Champions.— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 12, 2020
Sounds good to us, right @PackWrestle?!#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/eoLtBdMjjY
Video Of The Day
I only laugh to keep from crying pic.twitter.com/Qlc90fOxHQ— Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) March 12, 2020
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook