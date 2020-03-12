In a prepared statement, NC State athletics said, "Effective immediately and beginning with baseball and men's tennis home events this weekend, NC State will limit attendance to essential personnel, student-athletes, coaches, staff, officials, credentialed media, broadcast partners, and limited family members and guests. These events will be closed to the general public. Announcements regarding future home events will be communicated in the days to come."

NC State athletics announced Thursday morning that its spring sports games will be closed to the general public in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"We are committed to following the leadership and direction of our campus, and taking the measures we feel are responsible given all of the information available to us," said NC State Director of Athletics Boo Corrigan.



Furthermore, the Wolfpack's highly anticipated ACC quarterfinals showdown with Duke will not happen. The league announced around 12:15 p.m. the cancellation of the remainder of the tournament, approximately 15 minutes before scheduled tip-off of the Clemson-Florida State contest:

“Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”

With the slew of sports cancellations and leagues suspending plays, the future of the NCAA Tournament now becomes highly in doubt, as well. NC State was trying to play itself back into the field before Selection Sunday.