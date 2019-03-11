Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-11 07:09:11 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 11

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Gavin Blackwell impressed with NC State, has Pack in top six

• Raleigh News & Observer — The pilot sails no more: After four decades, ACC’s longtime TV partner signs off

• Durham News-Herald — ACC basketball color line was not easily crossed, pioneers recall

• Winston-Salem Journal — My Take On Others: All-ACC ballot revealed, along with award selections

• Technician — Baseball stays perfect with sweep of Pittsburgh in first ACC series

• GoPack.com — No. 5 #Pack9 Continues Historic Start, Sweeps Pitt to Open ACC Play

• GoPack.com — Pack Tied for 11th After One Round of Bandon Dunes Championship


Tweets of the day

