The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 11
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Gavin Blackwell impressed with NC State, has Pack in top six
• Raleigh News & Observer — The pilot sails no more: After four decades, ACC’s longtime TV partner signs off
• Durham News-Herald — ACC basketball color line was not easily crossed, pioneers recall
• Winston-Salem Journal — My Take On Others: All-ACC ballot revealed, along with award selections
• Technician — Baseball stays perfect with sweep of Pittsburgh in first ACC series
• GoPack.com — No. 5 #Pack9 Continues Historic Start, Sweeps Pitt to Open ACC Play
• GoPack.com — Pack Tied for 11th After One Round of Bandon Dunes Championship
Tweets of the day
Heck of a run, but @Vol_Baseball loses its first game of the season to Fresno State.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) March 10, 2019
Two unbeaten teams remain:@ASU_Baseball @NCStateBaseball
Congratulations to Nora Lynn Finch for an outstanding career in college athletics!— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 10, 2019
She spent over 30 years at NC State, was a coach at Wake Forest, and has seen every #ACCWBB Championship game in person. 🏆
Thank you for all you've done for #ACCWBB! pic.twitter.com/V7xR3Smwhl
Team 5 Kelly 109— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) March 10, 2019
No. 105 Jordan Saymour 27 (MVP)
No. 95 Dontrez Styles 19
Team 2 Johnson 98
No. 59 Ahmil Flowers 22 (MVP)
No. 55 Ricky Taylor 13 pic.twitter.com/Wrncx5VROa
