Gavin Blackwell impressed with NC State, has Pack in top six
Monroe (N.C.) Sun Valley sophomore wide receiver Gavin Blackwell got spoiled a bit this past season.
Blackwell became the go-to guy for eventual North Carolina quarterback signee Sam Howell in the Spartans’ explosive offense. The 6-foot, 160-pound Blackwell responded with 51 receptions for 1,136 yards and 19 touchdowns this past fall, and colleges took notice.
