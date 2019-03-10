The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: March 10
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, March 10.
What they're saying
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 73-47 win at Boston College
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack wrestling wins ACC Championship
• The Wolfpacker — Live Blog: NC State Wolfpack clinches ACC Wrestling Championship
• The Wolfpacker — Video highlights of NC State’s 73-47 win over BC
• Raleigh News & Observer — Pack pastes Boston College to close out regular season
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Torin Dorn, Markell Johnson accept Kevin Keatts’ leadership challenge
• Raleigh News & Observer — Louisvile knocks Pack out of ACC Women’s Tournament
• Boston Herald — BC stumbles into ACC hoop tournament with blowout loss at home
• Technician — Big fourth inning propels Pack in blowout over Pitt
• GoPack.com — Pack cruises past Boston College, 73-47
• GoPack.com — Nester, Wallace notch career high outings in sweep over Bulldogs, Cougars
• GoPack.com — Pack opens play Sunday at Bandon Dunes Championship
• GoPack.com — NC State closes home slate with 196.100 on Senior Day
• GoPack.com — Pack claims All-American status at NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships
Tweets of the day
That's 4 ACC 🏆 and counting for @PackAthletics this year— Michael Lipitz (@Michael_Lipitz) March 10, 2019
🏆 2019 ACC Wrestling
🏆 2019 ACC Women's Swimming & Diving
🏆 2019 ACC Men's Swimming & Diving
🏆 2018 ACC Women's Cross Country
Championship #STATEment 🔴⚪️🐾🐺@PackWrestle @packswimdive @packswimdive @Wolfpack_TF https://t.co/rGePX1WEB3
Apparently it’s a STATE thing today! #LightItRed pic.twitter.com/NzkggYIMj6— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 10, 2019
Incredible fight from all 10 guys top to bottom. Big thanks to #WPN for coming out and supporting us today. #LIGHTTHETOWERRED 🚨🐺🔴⚫️ https://t.co/OWzPXeJRSG— The Skip (@pat_popolizio) March 10, 2019
In Raleigh, @NCStateBaseball extended its program-best season-opening winning streak to 14 games. Our @Jconn_24 wrote about the jubilant mood around the #Pack9 clubhouse after Friday’s win, and spotlighted breakout Friday night ace Jason Parker:https://t.co/74HOsX8oLc— Aaron Fitt (@aaronfitt) March 10, 2019
⬇️7⃣ (🐾 3, 🐺 14) - BACK-TO-BACK!! @thayerthomas1 crushes one to deep center field for his ☝️ career home run, as #Pack9 goes back-to-back for the first time this year and now leads Pitt, 14-3 ⚾️💥 pic.twitter.com/tmSzAnFnIM— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) March 9, 2019
.@CoachKeattsNCSU says that was a triple scoop win. 🍦🍦🍦 pic.twitter.com/qQQpzKnvGf— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) March 9, 2019
✅ Resume-building win, check@PackMensBball gets the W it needed, cruising past Boston College.@accmbb pic.twitter.com/2xitKsS2lz— FOX Sports South (@FOXSportsSouth) March 9, 2019
NC State pounds BC in Chestnut Hill. Big non-loss for the Pack. Will be interesting to see how the committee handles this team and it’s No. 35 NET. No one should be happier that the RPI is dead than NC State fans (119 in the RPI).— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 9, 2019
NC State has officially hit the "Can some of these points count in Wednesday's game?" portion of the programming.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) March 9, 2019
Just pasting poor BC.
A Q2 win for the Wolfs and honestly, given State's history here (in hoops and football), committee should weight this one even more
ACC Tournament bracket is all set | https://t.co/YzliqqXGgT pic.twitter.com/6FAqmYClsf— Syracuse Basketball (@syrbasketball) March 10, 2019
Video of the day
It takes a TEAM to collect the ACC 🏆! #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/VSiY5T1tki— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) March 10, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook