Live Blog: NC State Wolfpack at the ACC Wrestling Championships
2:02 p.m. — After a short break, action is picking back up at 165 pounds. On mat 2, redshirt sophomore Thomas Bullard is taking on Virginia's Cam Coy. They are the three and two seeds, respectively, and right next to each other in the national rankings at No. 18 (Bullard) and No. 19 (Coy), respectively. Coy won 3-1 in the regular season.
1:44 p.m. — The top seed at 157 pounds, redshirt sophomore Hayden Hidlay, just started his semifinals match against No. 5 seed Jake Keating of UVA.
Hidlay starts with a big throw for the match's first points. He then gets a turn for two near-fall points, and later does the same thing for another two, 6-0 Hidlay. He adds another turn, this time for all four near-fall points. He releases that and gets another four-point turn for a 14-0 lead heading into the second period.
A quick takedown in the second completes the 16-0 technical fall victory. Hidlay is officially in the ACC finals and qualifies for the NCAA Championship, both for the second straight year.
1:35 p.m. — 149-pound fifth-year senior Justin Oliver, the third seed, is up on mat 2 to take on UNC's Austin O'Connor, the two seed. Both are rankd among the top 10 nationally.
Scoreless first period.
O'Connor scores first with a reversal early in the second. Oliver quickly escapes, but O'Connor adds a takedown just before the buzzer for a 4-1 lead going into the final period.
Oliver starts the period on bottom and escapes to make it 4-2. That's the final score and Oliver will fall to the consolation bracket.
1:21 p.m. — 141-pound fifth-year senior and top-seeded Jamel Morris is taking on fourth-seeded Josh Finesilver of Duke.
Morris wastes no time for an early takedown. Finesilver escapes, Morris quickly adds another takedown. Finesilver escapes again and Morris grabs another quick takedown to make it 6-2. Finesilver escapes to close the gap to 6-3 at the end of the first.
Finesilver escapes after he started on bottom, and Morris adds another takedown. Finesilver escapes, Morris with another takedown. Wash, rinse, repeat. Morris is hit for stalling, that's a point for Finesilver to make it 10-6 going into the third.
Morris starts on bottom, is given the escape. Finesilver gets his first takedown and closes the gap to 11-8. Finesilver lets Morris up, then gets another takedown. Another Morris escape makes it 13-11. Duke challenges a non-takedown call with 8 seconds left. Morris has 1:51 of riding time, so it's effectively 14-11 Morris. That's the final score of a wild match, and Morris has officially made the finals and punched his ticket to the national tournament.
1:10 p.m. — 133-pound redshirt sophomore Tariq Wilson is up now on mat 2, taking on third-seeded Gary Wayne Harding of UNC.
Wilson strikes first with a takedown seven seconds into the bout and rides out his opponent.
Wayne Harding returns the favor and rides Wilson the entire second period.
Wayne Harding gets a takedown in the third to tie it up at 2-2. A Wilson reversal gives him a 4-2 lead with under a minute left in regulation. Wayne Harding escapes, then Wilson ices the match with another takedown for a 6-3 lead. Wayne Harding gets a penalty point, but that's all he can muster. Riding time gives Wilson the 7-4 victory.
1 p.m. — 125-pound fifth-year senior Sean Fausz gets his day started in the semifinals on mat 2 against third-seeded Joey Prata of Virginia Tech. With Tech and State expected to be the top two teams in the tournament, every head-to-head win is of utmost importance.
He scores a takedown seconds into the bout and then Prata is hit for stalling. Prata eventually escapes to make it 2-1 midway through the first period, but Fausz adds another takedown before the end for a 4-1 lead going into the second.
Fausz quickly escapes to start the second and then adds another takedown. Prata is hit for stalling, so that's another point for Fausz.
Prata is hit for stalling early in the third, giving Fausz a 9-1 lead. His riding time point makes it a 10-1 major decision. Fausz has officially punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships and will wrestle in the finals tonight.
12:31 p.m. — NC State has a wrestler on mat one for the first time, and it's fifth-seeded heavyweight Deonte Wilson, a true freshman, taking on fourth-seeded Tyler Love of UVA.
Wilson starts off with a takedown on the edge of the mat. Love escapes and takes down Wilson, but Wilson escapes to make it 3-3 going into the second period.
Wilson rides out Love for the entire second period and picks up a point after Love was hit for two stall calls. Wilson goes into the third with a 4-3 lead.
Wilson escapes early in the third for a 5-3 lead, and then ices the match with a takedown with 35 seconds left. Huge 8-3 victory for Wilson, and the Pack's only one in the first round that was an upset according to the seeds.
NC State outscored its foes 55-13 in six matches during the opening round of action.
The team scores at the end of round one:
UNC - 10
NC State, Virginia Tech - 9
Duke - 4
Virginia - 3
Pitt - 0
12:21 p.m. — 197-pound fifth-year senior Malik McDonald, the third seed, is up now on mat 2 to face sixth-seeded Brandon Whitman of UNC.
After a scoreless first period, McDonald escapes and then earns a takedown for a 3-0 lead.
McDonald rides Whitman for the entire third period to garner a 4-0 victory.
12:10 p.m. — Redshirt sophomore 184-pounder Nick Reenan follows his teammates on mat 2. He's facing UVA's sixth-seeded Will Schany. It only takes about 30 seconds until Reenan garners a takedown. Schany escapes, Reenan adds another takedown and Schany escapes again to make it 4-2 at the end of the first.
Schany opens the second period with an escape, and then gets his first takedown to make it 5-4. Reenan ties it up with five seconds left in the period with an escape.
Reenan goes up 6-5 with an escape in the third, but Schany gets a takedown and goes over a minute of riding time. Reenan escapes to make it 7-7, and then gets a takedown plus two back points with 2 seconds left to pull out an 11-8 decision (Schany earned a point for riding time, which would have won him the match if not for Reenan's late takedown).
@nickyreenan with a last second TD to advance at the ACC Championships @PackWrestle pic.twitter.com/Q3HsSrpHku— TheOpenMat (@theopenmat) March 9, 2019
12:00 p.m. — Bullard's twin, Daniel, takes mat 2 next. The third-seeded Bullard faces sixth-seeded Robert Patrick of UVA.
Bullard gets a takedown less than 30 seconds into the first period. He allows his opponent to escape, but quickly adds another takedown to make it 4-1. Bullard ends the first period with 2:21 of riding time.
Patrick is hit for stalling a second time, giving Bullard a point. He then adds another takedown to make it 7-1. Patrick is hit for stalling again to make it 8-1.
A reversal makes it 10-1 in favor of Bullard. The riding time point makes it an 11-1 major decision.
11:50 a.m. — 165-pound redshirt sophomore Thomas Bullard is up on mat 2, he is seeded third and taking on Pitt's sixth-seeded Tommy O'Brien.
Bullard strikes first with a takedown about 45 seconds into the match.
Bullard starts the second period on bottom and picks up a quick reversal to make it 4-0. His opponent is hit for two second-period stalls, so he picks up another point and leads 5-0 going into the third and final period.
O'Brien chooses neutral and Bullard quickly adds another takedown to make it 7-0. He also already has over four minutes of riding time so has clinched an extra point for riding time. Another stall call makes it 8-0 Bullard. O'Brien escapes before the buzzer, but the riding time point gives Bullard a 9-1 victory and a bonus point for the major decision.
11:30 a.m. — NC State is on the mat for the first time, with 149-pound graduate transfer Justin Oliver, the No. 3 seed, taking on sixth-seeded Dallas Bulsak of Pittsburgh.
Oliver strikes first with an early takedown and then adds four near fall points for a 6-0 lead.
He adds a takedown in the second period for an 8-0 lead. The team score is projected to be very close, so any bonus points accumulated could be huge down the road (beating an opponent by 8-14 points results in a major decision and an extra team point).
Oliver adds a reversal in the third, plus his opponent was hit for his second stall call, which results in an additional point for Oliver to make it 11-0. He finished with over two minutes of riding time for a 12-0 major decision.
11:00 a.m. — Wrestling has started in Blacksburg. The Pack only has first-round matches at 149 (3 seed Justin Oliver), 165 (3 seed Thomas Bullard), 174 (3 seed Daniel Bullard), 184 (3 seed Nick Reenan), 197 (3 seed Malik McDonald) and heavyweight (5 seed Deonte Wilson).
The tournament can be streamed on ACC Network Extra. The schedule for the day is as follows:
11 a.m. - First round
1 p.m. - Semifinals
3:30 p.m. - Consolation semifinals
5 p.m. - Consolation finals
7 p.m. - Finals
Brackets are available by clicking here
