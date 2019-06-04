The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 4
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting videos: Camren Hayes showcases his top 20 talent
• The Wolfpacker — MLB Draft Day one updates: Will Wilson goes in the first round
• The Wolfpacker — Blast from NC State football summer camps past: 2010-12
• The Wolfpacker — Blast from NC State football summer camps past: 2007-09
• The Wolfpacker — State of the position: Cornerbacks
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Will Wilson leads in-state contingent in MLB draft
• Charlotte Observer — Myers Park receiver Muhsin Muhammad III headed to the SEC
• Wilmington Star-News — Blake Walston selected by Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB Draft
• Technician — Will Wilson selected 15th overall in 2019 MLB draft
• GoPack.com — Will Wilson Selected To Los Angeles Angels In First Round Of 2019 MLB Draft
• GoPack.com — NC State Set for NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships
• ESPN.com — 2019 MLB draft: Day 1 picks and analysis
Tweets of the day
Dear @Angels,— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 4, 2019
You're getting a great player and even better person in @wbw_12.
Sincerely,
NC State Baseball pic.twitter.com/gXKD76sqN7
Congrats to #Pack9 signee, Blake Walston, on going as the No. 26 overall pick to the Arizona Diamondbacks! https://t.co/KLCgAWimiJ— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) June 4, 2019
6’8W Josh Hall put on a show in California at the Pangos All American Camp!!!🔥🔥@jay5mula @CoachAntonioLow @PangosAACamp @Chosen2give @josephadams29 pic.twitter.com/pZN4l5ux4l— Team Loaded NC (@teamloadednc) June 4, 2019
4 days until I’ll be in Raleigh, North Carolina! 🤘🏽🐺 #1Pack1Goal #Wolfpack #NCState @CoachGarrisonOL @CoachGoebbel— Alex Atcavage (@AlexAtcavage) June 4, 2019
Beyond excited and grateful to announce that I have committed to North Carolina State University to continue my academic and wrestling career! Thank you @coachhallstar , @pat_popolizio and @PackWrestle for the opportunity!! 🐺🤼♂️ pic.twitter.com/fhlVoyVsiq— Joe Roberts (@jrob112501) June 4, 2019
Video of the day
