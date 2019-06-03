For the first time since left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodon and shortstop Trea Turner in 2014, the Pack had a first round draft choice. Junior shortstop Will Wilson was picked No. 15 overall by the Los Angeles Angels.

"Well, that didn't take long for our second college shortstop," MLB.com noted in its draft day tracker. "Wilson is one of the best hitters among middle infielders in college baseball, and he has at least above-average raw power. He is probably going to have to move to second base at the next level, because he's a below-average runner and he is likely better suited for the other side of the bag. The good news is he has more than enough offense to fit the profile at second."

Wilson batted hit .335 with 16 homers as a junior. He also had a .661 slugging percentage and .425 on-base percentage and was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year en route to being first-team All-ACC.

"Wilson isn't as tooled up as Trea Turner or the other top shortstops in a deep college crop, but he has a high floor as a steady up-the-middle defender with surprising power," MLB.com's scouting report read. "He was one of four players to hit 10 or more homers in Atlantic Coast Conference games in 2018, joining Giants No. 2 overall pick Joey Bart, Astros first-rounder Seth Beer and Blue Jays second-rounder Griffin Conine.

"Though he's not physically imposing, Wilson has quick hands and deceptive strength that give him at least above-average raw power. A right-handed hitter, he has a knack for putting the barrel on the ball. He shows the ability to hit for average and power, and he has done a better job of drawing walks this spring despite his aggressive approach.

"The biggest knock on Wilson is his below-average speed. Most big league shortstops run better than that, though some scouts think he can stay at the position because he has quick actions and hands. Others believe his speed and average arm will land him at second base, where he played as a freshman and still would profile well offensively."

Earlier mock drafts had projected Wilson to get a little lower in the early-to-mid 20s. The approximate signing bonus pick value for going No. 15 is $3.89 million. He joins an organization that has a deep farm system of infielders. Three of its top nine prospects are middle infield prospects, according to MLB.com

NC State prized left-handed pitcher signing Blake Walston from New Hanover High in Wilmington, N.C. was picked by the Arizona Diamondbacks with the 26th pick in the first round. The Diamondbacks have the most money to spend in the draft thanks to having seven picks in the first two rounds.