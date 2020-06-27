 TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 27
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 27

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, June 27.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Best NC State game since 2000 and Swofford’s retirement

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 68

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball pitching prospectus

• Raleigh News & Observer — Send them home: How many positive tests before we pull the plug on college football

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle season highlights

• GoPack.com — Inside NC State Athletics Podcast

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

