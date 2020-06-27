TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 27

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 27
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Saturday, June 27.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker podcast: Best NC State game since 2000 and Swofford’s retirement
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 68
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball pitching prospectus
• Raleigh News & Observer — Send them home: How many positive tests before we pull the plug on college football
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle season highlights
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
A disgusting message of hate was posted at a nearby apartment complex. This type of behavior is unaccceptable. Thank you to The Republic management who later posted this response. We as a community cannot allow or tolerate racial injustice. I stand w our team & staff. Enough! pic.twitter.com/k1HGGuBrul— Dave Doeren (@StateCoachD) June 26, 2020
Started college ✅#Pack20 | #HTT pic.twitter.com/eZLAYMY5JE— NC State Football (@PackFootball) June 26, 2020
Manny Bates scouting report: went in depth on Bates — his 2-way impact + potential, elite rim protection stats (16% block rate) for @PackMensBball, pick-and-roll defense as a drop center, screen-roll dive game on offense, the fit with DJ Funderburk + more https://t.co/mqYxPuylkt— Brian Geisinger (@bgeis_bird) June 26, 2020
Get someone to support you in life the way @chase_g2 supports his teammates. pic.twitter.com/ZbmNZC0SEQ— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) June 26, 2020
We want to send out a big time CONGRATS to @jujudagrayt21 on being selected to the @wsoctv Big 22. The first player from Hopewell to be selected.#TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/OPuOZ9ptXx— Hopewell Football (@HopewellFTBL) June 26, 2020
I am extremely excited and honored to announce I have received my 1st offer from @PackFootball !! Thank you @StateCoachD @coachwiles @CoachGarrisonOL ! 🙏🏽🐺🏈✊🏽#1pack1goal #TheVannBrothers #Phil413 💪🏽— Rylan Vann (@RylanVann) June 26, 2020
@jordan_poole03 is one of the Big 22 players to watch congrats and everybody get ready to vote. 💪 💪 💨 💨 @WSHSathletics @Charles_Curcio pic.twitter.com/P1sjOrrvqc— West Stanly Football (@WSHS_Colts) June 26, 2020
The WNO crew discuss the recent transfer news, Brock breaks down 20 years of NCAA champions and finalists by state, and JD looks ahead at NC State's lineup. https://t.co/NrGT6mMOUB— FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) June 26, 2020
Got Hops 😎 pic.twitter.com/gY78CwqHIu— Nick Gwiazdowski (@NGWIZZZ) June 25, 2020
Video Of The Day
🚨 #OffTheCourt 𝙀𝙋𝙄𝙎𝙊𝘿𝙀 𝙁𝙊𝙐𝙍 🚨— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) June 25, 2020
We’ve got another Welcome to Campus edition, #WPN! This time, @acekonig chats with @dontavia_w about:
• her original poetry 📚
• state championship ring collection 💍
• Kobe 🏀
Full episode: https://t.co/UulpO5KNnG#GoPack pic.twitter.com/MSpAZ8OQ8P
——
