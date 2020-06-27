Co-hosts Matt Carter and Justin Williams bring you a special weekend episode of The Wolfpacker Podcast to discuss the Wolfpacker.com Best NC State game since 2000 bracket winner — football's 2003 Gator Bowl victory over Notre Dame.

Matt and Justin reminisce on the game itself and the energy around the program in the early 2000s.

Plus, the guys give their thoughts on ACC Commissioner John Swofford's retirement announcement this week.

.Lastly, click here if you would like to donate to our colleague Jacey Zembal's GoFundMe page that was set up to help him with medical expenses while he recovers from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.