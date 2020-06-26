TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 26

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 26
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, June 26.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Offeseason agenda: Devon Daniels
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 69
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: An emerging reality for college football in 2020
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros in Pro Football Focus’ projected starters list: Special teams
• The Wolfpacker — ACC commissioner John Swofford announces retirement
• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State coach Dave Doeren’s 2017 class fared, heading into the 2020 campaign
• Raleigh News & Observer — Swofford, who saved the ACC from oblivion, will exit at the right moment
• Raleigh News & Observer — An exclusive conversation with ACC commissioner John Swofford about why he’s retiring
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC commissioner Swofford sets retirement plans for 2021
• Greensboro News & Record — Retiring ACC commissioner John Swofford’s legacy intertwined with his Greensboro home
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
The Division I Council has extended the recruiting dead period: https://t.co/cGExRdbLrl pic.twitter.com/se3BFgg8wY— Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) June 25, 2020
I will make the most of this situation. I always said I did not want the process to stretch into the season because I want to focus on my team. I will make the best decision for me and for my family. See you August 17th.....✌🏾— Myzel Williams (@WilliamsMyzel) June 26, 2020
#GoPack #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/61VA7iGKB3— Javon Bullard ♛ (@cravejaaye) June 25, 2020
NC State Commit Ernest Ross - will be ready to take on all opponents at THE TIP-OFF CLASSIC!! 😤 July 3 - 5 ( Fireworks ) pic.twitter.com/A0n3LCh9Sb— THE TIPOFF CLASSIC (@thetipoffclassi) June 25, 2020
Top-50 sophomore Isaac McKneely talked with Indiana’s Archie Miller once again today. He also told @Stockrisers he’s talked a lot with NC State’s Kevin Keatts recently.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 25, 2020
Commissioner John Swofford announced today that the 2020-21 athletic year will be his last.https://t.co/6InMoFZ4rh— The ACC (@theACC) June 25, 2020
June 25, 2020
Throwback Thursday to AMERICAN & NCAA Records! Not many schools can say this. I remember I put my stopwatch down before the race so I can enjoy the moment. It was SPECIAL.— Bobby Guntoro (@bobbygunt) June 25, 2020
NC State 400 Free Relay NCAA 2018 https://t.co/Avhvb7O7nq via @YouTube
Our Memorial Belltower officially has bells! 🔔 pic.twitter.com/L7QYqthCaw— NC State Admissions (@applyncstate) June 24, 2020
Video of the day
Part 4: The Aftermath— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) June 26, 2020
“We will never, ever have another ACC Tournament like that one.” pic.twitter.com/hxj3MkipKt
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook