TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 26

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 26

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, June 26.

Headlines

The Wolfpacker — Offeseason agenda: Devon Daniels

The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 69

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: An emerging reality for college football in 2020

The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros in Pro Football Focus’ projected starters list: Special teams

The Wolfpacker — ACC commissioner John Swofford announces retirement

• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State coach Dave Doeren’s 2017 class fared, heading into the 2020 campaign

• Raleigh News & Observer — Swofford, who saved the ACC from oblivion, will exit at the right moment

• Raleigh News & Observer — An exclusive conversation with ACC commissioner John Swofford about why he’s retiring

• Fayetteville Observer — ACC commissioner Swofford sets retirement plans for 2021

• Greensboro News & Record — Retiring ACC commissioner John Swofford’s legacy intertwined with his Greensboro home

Tweets Of The Day

