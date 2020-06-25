 The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State Wolfpack football: 69
The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 69

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker
In May, we started a countdown to NC State football's season and ACC opener against Louisville, a game that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 3.

In mid-June, the game was moved up a day to Wednesday, Sept. 2 in order to not conflict with the Kentucky Derby which was postponed from the traditional first Saturday in May to Saturday, Sept. 5 over Labor Day weekend.

Today, June 24 marks 70 days from the Wolfpack's season opener for now.

Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

Former NC State Wolfpack offensive lineman Kalani Heppe (69) was involved in a famous former flag.
Former NC State offensive lineman Kalani Heppe (69) was involved in a famous former flag. (Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker)

69 - The most famous flag in school history

Kalani Heppe wore a few different jersey numbers during his time at NC State, ending with No. 69. He wore that number during his senior season in 2007. Heppe was a good offensive guard for the Wolfpack, a multi-year starter that earned honorable mention All-ACC that year.

Yet he will be far more remembered for something entirely else that season, a flag during the fourth quarter of the last game of the year. A moment that may have immortalized famous former ACC referee Ron Cherry.

——

