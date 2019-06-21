News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 21

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

• The Wolfpacker — NC State remains in steady contact with A.J. James

• The Wolfpacker — NC State summer football camp report: June 20

• The Wolfpacker — Former NC State star T.J. Warren traded to Pacers

• The Wolfpacker — State of the position: Nickels

• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Jayland Parker

• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State’s nonconference basketball schedule is shaping up

• Indianapolis Star — Insider: Pacers trade for T.J. Warren to get younger, add offense and assets

• Indianapolis Star — What Pacers fans need to know about TJ Warren

• Arizona Central — Suns trade T.J. Warren, No. 32 pick to Pacers for cash considerations, report says

• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Announces 2019-20 Competition Schedule

• GoPack.com — Sam Russ Selected to All-ACC Academic Team

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Trio Competes at USATF U20 Outdoor Championships this Weekend


Video of the day

