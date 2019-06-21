The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 21
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State remains in steady contact with A.J. James
• The Wolfpacker — NC State summer football camp report: June 20
• The Wolfpacker — Former NC State star T.J. Warren traded to Pacers
• The Wolfpacker — State of the position: Nickels
• The Wolfpacker — Official visit preview: Jayland Parker
• Raleigh News & Observer — How NC State’s nonconference basketball schedule is shaping up
• Indianapolis Star — Insider: Pacers trade for T.J. Warren to get younger, add offense and assets
• Indianapolis Star — What Pacers fans need to know about TJ Warren
• Arizona Central — Suns trade T.J. Warren, No. 32 pick to Pacers for cash considerations, report says
• GoPack.com — Women’s Golf Announces 2019-20 Competition Schedule
• GoPack.com — Sam Russ Selected to All-ACC Academic Team
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Trio Competes at USATF U20 Outdoor Championships this Weekend
Tweets of the day
I still can't believe the Suns traded T.J. Warren and the #32 pick (which was used to select KZ Okpala) to the Pacers for... cap space.— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 21, 2019
I still can't believe the Suns used the #11 pick on Cam Johnson, who's the oldest player in the draft and has a history of hip injuries.
The top 10 schools at producing 2019 draft picks:— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 20, 2019
UCLA
Vanderbilt
Mississippi State
Indiana
UC Santa Barbara
North Carolina
Stanford
TCU
Fresno State
Georgia
Louisville
Mississippi
North Carolina State
Oklahoma State
West Virginiahttps://t.co/50feDendSG
Congratulations to the newest @Suns member, @jalenlecque10❗️ pic.twitter.com/UxadKitq5A— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) June 21, 2019
Brewster Academy’s Jalen Lecque has agreed to a four-year, undrafted free-agent deal with the Phoenix Suns, with two years guaranteed, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 21, 2019
Top undrafted prospects (ESPN Top-100): Lu Dort, Terence Davis, Jontay Porter, DaQuan Jeffries, Zylan Cheatham, Shamorie Ponds, Jalen Lecque, Naz Reid, Lou King, Yovel Zoosman, Jaylen Hoard, Justin Robinson, Justin Harper, Dedric Lawson, Zach Norvell, Josh Obiesie, John Konchar— Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 21, 2019
Video of the day
Jalen Lecque just got a four-year undrafted free-agent deal with the Suns. The league ain't ready for Baby Westbrook!!! pic.twitter.com/CgYFf3ZpgP— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) June 21, 2019
