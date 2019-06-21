News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 07:27:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

NC State remains in steady contact with A.J. James

Rxlulnxzjorx6qjqjlfz
Post-graduate senior guard Ashley "A.J." James will be attending Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy next year. (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Post-graduate senior guard A.J. James was able to test his abilities against some of the best guards in the country at the NBPA Camp.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}