The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 2

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, June 2.

• The Wolfpacker — Nick Swiney answers pre-draft questions

• The Wolfpacker — Kani Walker backs out on Boston College pledge, re-opens recruitment

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 94

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50

• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, semifinals

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, UNC, Duke coaches react to George Floyd’s death and nationwide protests

• Burlington Times-News — ‘We need to stand up for what is right’: Duke, NC State, UNC coaches react to George Floyd’s death

• Roanoke Times — Radford native Steve Snell excited to join NC State basketball staff

• GoPack.com — Elly Henes named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team


