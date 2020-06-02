The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, June 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Nick Swiney answers pre-draft questions
• The Wolfpacker — Kani Walker backs out on Boston College pledge, re-opens recruitment
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 94
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50
• The Wolfpacker — TheWolfpacker.com bracket: Best NC State game since 2000, semifinals
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State, UNC, Duke coaches react to George Floyd’s death and nationwide protests
• Burlington Times-News — ‘We need to stand up for what is right’: Duke, NC State, UNC coaches react to George Floyd’s death
• Roanoke Times — Radford native Steve Snell excited to join NC State basketball staff
• GoPack.com — Elly Henes named to CoSIDA Academic All-District Team
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Best game for NC State since 2000, Final Four game one: 1 seed is the 2003 Gator Bowl win over Notre Dame. 2 seed is football's upset over Florida State in 2001. Details here: https://t.co/vVdJtmfn0X— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) June 1, 2020
#PackUnited against racial injustice— NC State SAAC (@NCSU_SAAC) June 1, 2020
Join the movement by posting a picture of you holding a name of a victim of racial injustice. We as a community need to stand against racism and social injustice #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/S3xnxBHoyz
Committing at 5:00 tomorrow All glory to God !!🙏🏾— Micah Crowell (@CrowellMicah) June 1, 2020
Ephesians 3:20 pic.twitter.com/1jzJZtSDfQ— Myzel Williams (@WilliamsMyzel) June 1, 2020
"This is it. These are the five I'm going with from now on."@delandbulldogs 2021 safety @WilliamsMyzel breaks down his top 5 choices #HailState #SpursUp #NCState #UofL #CalFamilyhttps://t.co/EXwtVAfO1k— Chris Boyle (@ChrisBoyleDBNJ) June 1, 2020
Blessed to be in my position❗️ top 11❤️ pic.twitter.com/M8KcW0zsLg— jabril (@smoove_jdm) June 1, 2020
Get a load of @PackWTennis - with the No. 12 recruiting class in #CollegeTennis: https://t.co/ib0qVsSlv5 #GoPack— Tennis Recruiting (@TennisRecNet) June 1, 2020
2022 LHP Jackson Ferris @TheCanesBB showing lanky athletic frame, loose arm w FB sitting 85-87 topping 88. Mixes in good secondary 70-74. @NCStateBaseball commit pic.twitter.com/YTghdlhhR7— Dynamic Baseball (@DynamicBaseball) May 31, 2020
2022 MIF Matt Heavner @_SCPanthers shows ability to handle the bat lifting a tough pitch into LF for 2 RBI 1B. Big time hit to put panthers up by 3 @NCStateBaseball commit #DBFayetteville pic.twitter.com/PZUplYrmXc— Dynamic Baseball (@DynamicBaseball) June 1, 2020
Video Of The Day
