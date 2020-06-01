Each day, The Wolfpacker will do a countdown to the season with a reflection on the significance of that number to NC State.

In a perfect world where the college football season goes off on time, Monday, June 1 marked 94 days till NC State’s season and ACC opener against Louisville, a Thursday night, road game that should be nationally televised, although a formal announcement on the network has yet to be made.

There is no question that the highlight of the Mike O’Cain era as head coach at NC State was the 1994 season, his second year at the helm. No other team in school history beat more ranked opponents in a single season.

The team was led by several Pack legends, including quarterback Terry Harvey, running back Tremayne Stephens and receiver Eddie Goines on offense with speedy wideout Alvis Whitted returning kicks. Linebacker Damien Covington and defensive end Carl Reeves helped anchor the defense, and All-American Steve Videtich handled the placekicking.

After a close call with a 20-15 win over Bowling Green on a Thursday night season-opener, O’Cain’s squad vaulted into the top 25 following a 29-12 win at No. 22 Clemson in the annual Textile Bowl. A victory at home over Georgia Tech on national television had NC State reach No. 18 in the polls following a 4-0 start.

The Pack fell on brief hard times after that, losing two of three including a 31-17 showdown at No. 24 North Carolina, but the Pack rebounded.

After a 47-45 shootout win at Maryland, O’Cain’s squad ended the year with a stretch of four games against four ranked opponents.

It started with a 24-23 win at home over No. 24 Duke, who had been enjoying a stunning season under then head-coach Fred Goldsmith. The Blue Devils were 8-1 going to Raleigh fresh off a victory over No. 13 Virginia the week before.

Duke was winning 23-7 and seemed in total control, when Harvey fueled a second half comeback despite playing with a separated shoulder. A long missed field goal on Duke's final drive ended the Pack win.

Back into the top 25, NC State’s stay in the rankings was brief due to a 34-3 loss to No. 8 Florida State, who was steamrolling the ACC. However, a week later NC State went to Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Va., and faced No. 13 Virginia.

The Cavs had rebounded from that Duke loss to win two straight, including a win at No. 14 Virginia Tech. Big plays fueled the Pack. Stephens had an 84-yard touchdown run gave the Pack the lead in the fourth quarter, while receiver Adrian Hill had scoring catches of 62 and 69 yards.

NC State would hand Virginia its only defeat at home during the 1994. NC State’s 30-27 win gave the Pack an 8-3 record to finish the season and a berth into the Peach Bowl against No. 16 Mississippi State.

There, NC State won a thriller, 28-24. The two teams were tied 21-21 going into the fourth quarter, but an 11-yard scoring run by Carlos King gave the Pack a touchdown lead. Mississippi State added a field goal, but NC State’s defense held the Bulldogs without a third or fourth down conversion in the second half to secure the bowl triumph.

NC State would finish the season ranked No. 17 in the final poll with four victories over ranked opponents to its credit.