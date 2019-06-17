The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: June 17
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State's new offers during camp season
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commit analysis: DB Nehki Meredith
• Greensboro News-Record — Ex-NBA and NC State player Anthony Grundy pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run
• Technician — Turner, Deatherage heat up while Mendoza called up to Triple-A
Tweets of the day
NC State just offered top-25 sophomore Quincy Allen@TheWolfpacker https://t.co/QCqZ6P5Z4h— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) June 16, 2019
Former NC State star Nyheim Hines gives back with his first Triangle football camp https://t.co/iSdtxtTgVg— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) June 15, 2019
Lessons from the best. #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/vr4PgK9Jzx— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) June 16, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook