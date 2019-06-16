News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-16 19:43:20 -0500') }} football Edit

NC State's new offers during camp season

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Thus far, the new targets emerging during the camp slate are all underclassmen. Six known offers have been dished out, five of them to players who had worked out for the Wolfpack coaches.

There's one more weekend of camps to come, but here's a rundown of the new offers so far.

