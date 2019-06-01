State-Campbell will resume tomorrow at noon ... Campbell leads 5-4 and the Pack will be batting in the bottom of the ninth when action starts.

Lightning in the area has delayed the game after the Jonny Butler homer.

TIME-LAPSE VIDEO: Watch as @NCStateBaseball 's Tyler McDonough makes the amazing catch in game against Campbell. #RoadtoOmaha https://t.co/CoKtMtq64w pic.twitter.com/xeMhfOjMPg

A word from our analyst @jwgiglio pic.twitter.com/NS8HUxMf1k

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook