The NBA Draft deadline came and went May 29, and the ACC programs now have a pretty good idea of where they stand with its rosters. Some teams are still aiming to find players, but the majority of the league is locked in for next year. Here is a preview of the ACC:



Miami junior point guard Chris Lykes could be an All-ACC performer this season. (USA Today Sports)

1. North Carolina (29-7 overall, 16-2 ACC)

Initial reaction: UNC isn’t used to scrambling in the spring, but nearly landed every target left on its board. Freshman point guard Cole Anthony was a must get after Coby White got too good, too fast and became a one-and-done after his freshman year. Charleston Southern wing Christian Keeling and William & Mary forward Justin Pierce will both fill key roles as graduate transfers. Key questions: UNC might still be a perimeter player short, but that might not get exposed until the postseason. Freshman Anthony Harris is coming off knee surgery that wiped out his senior year at Fairfax (Va.) Paul VI. He’s more of a combo guard than true point guard, but Anthony will need a backup for 5-10 minutes a game. If either senior Brandon Robinson or sophomore Rechon “Leaky” Black becomes consistent wing performers, the Tar Heels should be the favorites in the ACC. Thoughts for offseason: It could have gone dark for UNC in April or May, but instead the Tar Heels filled the voids that were created by graduation. It’s unlikely either Keeling or Pierce will come close to the numbers they put up at lower level programs, but they don’t need to be stars at UNC, just solid role players. Anthony does need to be a star and a top five ACC player.

2. Duke (32-6 overall, 14-4 ACC)

Initial reaction: The return of sophomore point guard Tre Jones, who underwent offseason surgeries, gives the Blue Devils hope for this season. The addition of ideal stretch four Matthew Hurt will help with Duke’s outside shooting, and so will center Vernon Carey Jr., who could be a 30-plus percent three-point shooter. The bench appears to be thin once again. Key questions: Duke will need a wing to become a knock down shooter. Former signee Boogie Ellis supposed to fill that role, but he asked out of his national letter of intent, and signed with Memphis. Freshmen Cassius Stanley and Wendell Moore and sophomore Joey Baker bring certain strengths to the table, but none are knock down shooters. Perhaps junior Alex O’Connell fills that role and lives up to his prep expectations. Thoughts for offseason: Duke will be ranked high once again, and many will project them to win the ACC, but the pieces to the puzzle might not fit. Landing Hurt and Stanley for the spring signing period and the return of Jones saved Duke from falling back in the ACC, but it won’t be a squad that strikes fear in opponents.

3. Louisville (20-14 overall, 10-8 ACC)

Initial reaction: The Cardinals have taken a page out of the Florida State playbook and have strength in numbers, particularly in the post. Fifth-year senior Steven Enoch, junior Malik Williams and freshman Aidan Igiehon can all rotate at center. The return of junior Jordan Nwora gives the Cardinals an inside-outside threat, and freshman Jae’Lyn Withers is another lengthy player. Key questions: Point guard appears to be a glaring situation unless St. Joseph’s Lamarr Kimble can truly play the position. He proved a good scorer for the Hawks, but didn’t play on the ball extensively. If he falters, UL will need junior Darius Perry to become a steady pass-first, defensive-minded floor general. Thoughts for offseason: Louisville is getting talked about as a top five team thanks to six freshmen and a graduate transfer in Kimble. UL can go two-deep at every position and freshman wing Samuell Williamson earned plaudits for his play at various all-star games. If Kimble, Perry or perhaps freshman David Johnson don’t settle in at point guard, it will be hard to live up to the top five lofty billing.

4. NC State (24-12 overall, 9-9 ACC)

Initial reaction: The Wolfpack loaded up with their annual assortment of transfers — graduate transfer, junior college transfers or four-year school transfers — and that should mean a deep squad. Twelve players will likely be competing for about 9-10 spots in the rotation if history is any indicator, with Nebraska transfer Thomas Allen redshirting. The key will be a strong and healthy year from senior point guard Markell Johnson. Key questions: The most glaring question is probably at the power forward spot and if NC State can get consistent outside shooting after facing a bevy of zone defenses last year. Johnson has proven to be a reliable outside shooter, but both junior Braxton Beverly and fifth-year senior C.J. Bryce proved to be streaky and finished under 35 percent. Lehigh graduate transfer Pat Andree could help take care of the power forward spot and the outside shooting issues. Thoughts for offseason: NC State has fewer question marks than most of its ACC brethren, but will need to improve on the defensive end and have more firepower in up-tempo games. NCSU has several players that can score between 10-and-15 points, but could use some bust-out 20-plus points kind of games from its top players.

5. Virginia (35-3 overall, 16-2 ACC)

Initial reaction: The loss of guards Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy and forward De’Andre Hunter to the NBA Draft almost makes the Cavaliers the underdog this season, despite winning the national title. UVA could have trouble scoring this season, unless redshirt junior center Jay Huff and senior forward Braxton Key both blossom this season. Junior college transfer Tomas Woldetensae, who can play both guards sports is the X-factor this season. Key questions: Reaching 70 points in a game appears to be a serious concern after the offensive attack got gutted by the NBA. Sophomore Kihei Clark will run the show at point guard, but he doesn’t appear to have a natural backup guard. Thoughts for offseason: Freshman Casey Morsell and one of the newcomers at center — freshman Kadin Shedrick or redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro — have a great opportunity to help right away. Morsell proved to be an effective two-way player with Team Takeover traveling team, and has a trusted jump shot. He could lock down one of the wing spots.

6. Florida State (29-8 overall, 13-5 ACC)

Initial reaction: FSU has another deep squad and one player might be on the way out or become a walk-on if the math is right. The Seminoles have more “ifs” than usual, and the biggest one could be if freshmen Patrick Williams and Balsa Koprivica bolster the frontcourt and grow up fast. Key questions: The loss of sophomore post player Mfiondu Kabengele to the NBA created a lot of question marks. Junior wing M.J. Walker was a decorated recruit and his time should be now. He only averaged 7.5 points per game, but he has the potential to average 13-14 points a contest. Senior point guard Trent Forrest is the top returning scorer at 9.3 a contest, but the Seminoles will need multiple players in double figures. Thoughts for offseason: History is on Florida State’s side and that likely means another trip to the NCAA Tournament. Odds are good that either Walker or sophomore Devin Vassell will take a step forward, and that some of the freshman will play 20-plus minutes a game. Florida State will be down a bit, but head coach Leonard Hamilton will have them ready to do as usual.

7. Miami (14-18 overall, 5-13 ACC)

Initial reaction: The Hurricanes were good for about 30 minutes but then couldn’t finish off teams due to lack of depth. Some of those concerns, if the team stays healthy, should be alleviated. Five different players can play in the post, and it wouldn’t be a complete shock if Miami were to bring in another wing between now and Sept. Without question, junior point guard Chris Lykes will have the team built around his high ball screen pick and roll talents. Key questions: The addition of Oklahoma transfer Kameron McGusty could make or break Miami’s season next year. Rivals.com ranked him No. 51 overall in the class of 2016 and he was a natural scorer. He got lost in the shuffle a little bit with the Trae Young Show on the Sooners, and elected to transfer to Miami. The Hurricanes are a little thin on the wing between McGusty, senior Dejan Vasiljevic and freshman Harlond Beverly. Two out of those three have to be double-digit scorers. Thoughts for offseason: Miami had a rough last year starting with Bruce Brown and Lonnie Walker going into the 2018 NBA Draft early, then the FBI investigation affecting recruiting and eventually Dewan Hernandez (formerly Dewan Huell) getting suspended for the season. It added up to a roster that wasn’t equipped to compete in the ACC, and it didn’t. Miami might be an NIT caliber squad next year, which is still a big improvement.

8. Syracuse (20-14 overall, 10-8 ACC)

Initial reaction: The Orange has had some recruiting mistakes and holes the last few years, leading to adding more transfers. The NBA has crippled Syracuse’s ability to build a team over the long term, with both Tyus Battle and Oshae Brissett the latest to leave the program. Five freshmen have arrived, and perhaps few players in the ACC have the pressure to produce like wing Quincy Guerrier of Canada. Key questions: Syracuse has always had the vibe that somehow things will go its way. The addition of ECU transfer Elijah Hughes provided scoring punch and outside shooting. Finding a new point guard and needing sophomores Buddy Boeheim and Jalen Carey — the latter a point guard candidate — to blossom would be huge. Freshman Joe Girard put up huge scoring numbers in high school, but does his game translate to college? Thoughts for offseason: Recruiting seems to be a little more bumpier since assistant coach Mike Hopkins got hired at Washington a few years ago. Girard and Guerrier are the most likely of the five freshmen to contribute right away. The ability to rotate several big men in the back of the zone defense is usually a Syracuse strength, but questions remain in that realm this season.

9. Notre Dame (14-19 overall, 3-15 ACC)

Initial reaction: Notre Dame is counting on its young players to get better, and that the 3-15 ACC mark was a fluke. Add in the return of fifth-year senior wing Rex Pflueger, who is a quality defender, and the Fighting Irish will have players with defined roles this season. However, is there enough star power to get back into NCAA Tournament contention? Key questions: It might be too much to ask sophomore point guard Prentiss Hubb to become an All-ACC kind of performer, but it isn’t with senior Temple “T.J.” Gibbs. His numbers looked OK on the surface, but Gibbs even admitted he didn’t have quite the junior year he had hoped for. In particular, his field-goal percentage fell from 41.1 percent to 34.7 last year. He also went from 40.3 percent on three-pointers to 31.8. He needs a bounce-back season. Thoughts for offseason: Sophomore power forward Nate Laszewski flashed what kind of player he could be against Georgia Tech in the ACC Tournament, and also Pittsburgh in the regular season finale. He combined for 37 points and 11 rebounds in those two games and that was with missing the second half of the GT game with an injury. He needs to be that player on a regular basis to help out senior center John Mooney and redshirt junior center reserve Juwan Durham.

10. Pittsburgh (14-19 overall, 3-15 ACC)

Initial reaction: The Panthers did a superb job in landing former Nebraska signee Xavier Johnson, and getting both shooting guard Trey McGowens and Au’Diese Toney to go back to the class of 2018 a year ago. That trio proved to be productive as freshmen, and supplied the foundation needed for the future. Pitt was aiming to add some big men to complement the guards, but found the sledding difficult in recruiting. Key questions: The lack of adding a “big name” post player means that juniors Terrell Brown and Kenechukwu Chukwuka will be relied upon next year. Perhaps freshman Karim Coulibaly can push the two veterans. It likely means Pitt will play more small ball next year, or continue to dabble with its zone defense. Thoughts for offseason: Second-year head coach Jeff Capel changed the culture of the Panthers and the results showed. Games became much more competitive. The next step is to close the gap in talent, but it’s unclear if that has occurred in recruiting. Pitt will need to fight and claw its way to reach the NIT Tournament, which is the logical step in this rebuilding process.

11. Georgia Tech (14-18 overall, 6-12 ACC)

Initial reaction: Recruiting proved difficult with Georgia Tech facing some off the court issues. The nucleus of post players James Banks, a senior, and junior power forward Moses Wright, along with junior point guard Jose Alvarado, gives the Yellow Jackets hope. Wright played some of his best ball at the end of last year. Key questions: GT appears to be a wing short, but that could be alleviated if USC transfer Jordan Usher comes through in his homecoming, or if VMI transfer Bubba Parham gets an NCAA waiver and is eligible right away. If neither happens, the pressure for sophomore Michael Devoe to take a big leap forward starts to build. Devoe averaged 9.7 points and shot 39.3 percent from three-point land. Thoughts for offseason: Georgia Tech appears to be a wing short from having a well-rounded starting five, but if Parham and his 21.4 points per game are eligible, some of those concerns will be alleviated. Fellow newcomer David Didenko struggled in the junior college ranks, so he won’t likely help much at power forward this season. The wild card is Usher, who was a productive prep player at Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler High and ranked No. 114 overall in the class of 2017.

12. Clemson (20-14 overall, 9-9 ACC)

Initial reaction: The Tigers probably will be OK three starting spots, but have questions at center and one of the perimeter spots. The pressure to improve will be immense for juniors Aamir Simms and Clyde Trapp, who have position versatility. If Simms plays center, it could mean a small ball lineup. Trapp could play on the ball or off the ball, but if he can settle the point guard spot, that would be ideal. Key questions: Clemson was probably a wing short last year, and have brought in Tulsa three-point shooter Curran Scott as a graduate transfer, and could use sophomores Hunter Tyson and John Newman to settle the other wing spot. UNC Asheville redshirt junior post player Jonathan Baehre injured his knee this offseason and his availability could be in doubt at the start of next year. Thoughts for offseason: In a best-case scenario, Trapp, Newman and Simms become “winning” ACC players and form the foundation of the squad, and one of the freshman guards emerge. Freshman wing Chase Hunter could be the best of the three freshmen guards. However, it appears that reaching the NIT could be a stretch for the Tigers.

13. Boston College (14-17 overall, 5-13 ACC)

Initial reaction: The loss of Ky Bowman took away the Eagles chance to be dynamic on offense, but a healthy return of Wynston Tabbs will offset some of the production lost. Tabbs suffered a season-ending injury after playing in 15 games. Senior center Nik Popovic and fifth-year senior wing Jordan Chatman are both productive and consistent. Key questions: Junior power forward Steffon Mitchell has been a quality glue guy with the nose for getting rebounds, but it could be another power forward that Boston College could use a jump from. Charlotte native Jairus Hamilton, who went to Concord (N.C.) Cannon School, showed flashes last year, but BC will need him to emerge. If Hamilton and perhaps one of the freshman perimeter players could supply offensive punch, the Eagles could be solid. Thoughts for offseason: Boston College is looking like a bubble NIT team and the roster is starting to get built fore the long term with three sophomores and four freshmen. The question is how many of those seven young players can one day be starters? Jairus Hamilton and Tabbs for sure, but it remains to be seen how good the class of 2019 is.

14. Wake Forest (11-20 overall, 4-14 ACC)

Initial reaction: Wake Forest went through the difficult decision on keeping head coach Danny Manning, despite a difficult season. It doesn’t appear there is much hope for a turnaround in light of freshman power forward Jaylen Hoard electing to remain in the NBA Draft. In a best-case scenario, both junior small forward Chaundee Brown and junior center Olivier Sarr exceed reputations this season. Key questions: A pair of talented but skinny power forwards will try and replace Hoard this season with sophomore Isaiah Mucius and freshman Ismael Massoud. Both are about 6-8 but on the slender side. Charlotte transfer Andrien White, who is the younger brother of former Nebraska and Syracuse standout Andrew White, will be called upon to provide some perimeter punch. Thoughts for offseason: Recruiting hasn’t gone well thanks in part to the shaky status of Coach Manning. If any of the four freshmen provide an immediate impact that will be a welcome sight. The Demon Deacons will likely go as senior point guard Brandon Childress goes, but it’s clear that he doesn’t have enough help around him.

15. Virginia Tech (26-9 overall, 12-6 ACC)