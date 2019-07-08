The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 8
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Top-25 wing Quincy Allen sees four programs stand out
• Technician — Patrick Bailey heats up in USA Baseball’s series against Cuba
• Technician — Deatherage continues strong offensive showing, Kinneman sent down
Tweets of the day
USA takes 🥇and🥈 in the women's 100m backstroke, take a look at their medal ceremony from earlier tonight! #USATeam pic.twitter.com/yuR5WY2n56— USA Team (@USATeam_) July 7, 2019
Congrats to NC State Mens Tennis’ Tadas Babelis for winning both the singles and doubles titles at the Lithuanian National Championships! Pack Risin’!!! pic.twitter.com/D4WwuJ4f5M— NCSt10scoachKyle (@NCSt10sCoachKyl) July 7, 2019
2019 Season Prediction— College Sports Zone (@CollegeSptsZone) July 7, 2019
NC State (8-4, 4-4)
- E Carolina W
- W Carolina W
- @ West Virginia W
- Ball St W
- @ Florida St L
- Syracuse W
- @ Boston College L
- @ Wake Forest L
- Clemson L
- Louisville W
- @ Georgia Tech W
- North Carolina W pic.twitter.com/t8HtMgOZ7h
Video of the day
We'll be back at Carter-Finley Stadium for @PackFootball in 5️⃣5️⃣ days. This is how our home field came to be: https://t.co/Y1pfMlgM3z 🏈🐺 #GoPack pic.twitter.com/H3vRVUAsQt— NC State University (@NCState) July 7, 2019
