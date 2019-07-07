Top-25 wing Quincy Allen sees four programs stand out
PHILADELPHIA – Quincy Allen has taken another step with his game. The Maret School product, who holds offers from some of the top programs in his region, was phenomenal over the weekend at the Phil...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news