TheWolfpacker - The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 3

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 3
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, July 3.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpack baseball prospectus: Infield
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker countdown to NC State football: 62
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football recruiting: Who’s next
• The Wolfpacker — Red Light Tracker: NC State football’s class of 2021
• Winston-Salem Journal — How Triad, N.C. university athletic departments stand on athletes returning, waivers and releasing COVID-19 statitstics
Tweets Of The Day
He probably would be embarrassed by all the attention but if you are inclined please consider helping Jacey: https://t.co/RFiGkGKAAk— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) May 2, 2020
Tht 1 hand snag....More to come👌🏾 pic.twitter.com/sEGqnWaxwn— Captain Uno⚠️ (@ChrisScottJr) July 3, 2020
My recruitment is still 100% open to all other schools that have reached out to me and/or offered me but these are the schools i'm going with as of now😎 pic.twitter.com/I6sKt6DCSz— Tj Sanders (@Tj_Sanders24) July 2, 2020
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina State University!! pic.twitter.com/mdTmDTvFXc— Matthew Langlois (@LangloisMatthew) July 2, 2020
More Blessings..— DA⁶ (@DamariAlston) July 3, 2020
NC State Offered.. #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/igGWfIPzy2
S/O to @CoachKeattsNCSU man i don’t even know where to begin.Every step of my journey since i was 17 years old @ Hargrave you have just been there for me..Rather I’m right or wrong you’ve always been by my side..Everybody has a super hero and for me that’s who you are..#Thankful— Stef Welsh (@OneFo_BeLo) July 2, 2020
See which team is the top dog in your state over the past 10 years.🏈⬇️— MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) July 1, 2020
✍️🎥https://t.co/xZdgVXx8iq pic.twitter.com/vd4kEJTd4X
I’m extremely blessed and honored to say I’m continuing my athletic and academic career at NC State University. I want to thank God, my family and all coaches that have helped me along the way.#pack9 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JFvHzriKB4— michael mckinney (@MichaelMck1nney) July 2, 2020
NC State’s Kevin Keatts talked again with Top-50 sophomore Isaac McKneely, he told @Stockrisers. The Wolfpack love his game, they’re in full-pursuit mode here.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) July 3, 2020
Headed out for a morning walk. Doing my part....#wearyourmask pic.twitter.com/Q8y6BKzT5U— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) July 3, 2020
Video Of The Day
🚨 #OffTheCourt 𝙀𝙋𝙄𝙎𝙊𝘿𝙀 𝙁𝙄𝙑𝙀 🚨— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) July 2, 2020
You'll want to watch EVERY minute, #WPN. @acekonig takes her turn interviewing @debbieantonelli about:
• playing for Coach Yow ❤️
• her 24-hour Nothing But Net fundraiser 🏀
• 80s uniforms ⛹️♀️
Full episode: https://t.co/DTq9E0x01g pic.twitter.com/nbpKgvVTH3
——
