{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 09:42:08 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 29

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, July 29.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Alpha Wolf Showcase notebook

• The Wolfpacker — Junior tight end Miles Campbell happy to receive NC State offer

• GoPack.com — Elle Sutphin joins Wolfpack’s strong recruiting class

• Technician — Men’s soccer bolsters squad with exciting signing class

• Technician — Commentary: NC State Quarterbacks the forerunners to QBU

• Technician — Turner, Knizner helping teams edge toward postseason berths

• Technician — Commentary: New North Carolina gambling law is a step in the right direction

Tweets of the day

