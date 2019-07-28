News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-28 21:37:06 -0500') }} football

Junior tight end Miles Campbell happy to receive NC State offer

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor

NC State offered junior tight end MIles Campbell on Friday night. (Rivals.com)

Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding High junior tight end Miles Campbell took an unofficial visit to the Alpha Wolf Showcase on Friday, and came away with an NC State offer.



{{ article.author_name }}