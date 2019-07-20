The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 20
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Video: Dave Doeren at Pigskin Preview
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Des Kitchings prepared for new co-OC role
• Raleigh News & Observer — Mark Williams, top Duke, NC State recruiting target, transferring to IMG Academy
• Raleigh News & Observer — Mark Williams at EYBL Peach Jam
• Fayetteville Observer — What we learned about NC teams at ACC Kickoff
• Greensboro News-Record — Lunch with Spencer and Jeff, Episode 44: Sam Hunt, N.C. State, N.C. A&T and Dudley basketball
Tweets of the day
Not all 30 in the video but I got the 30 piece 💯🎒@CoachThunder45 pic.twitter.com/alOmGfZDUB— Joshua Harris (@H_Josh44) July 19, 2019
Want a chance to win a signed pair of batting glove? Go to https://t.co/1J2YrR8OOF and make your pledge today! I will randomly pick a winner at the end of the month! Anyone who has donated so far is eligible! Really appreciate all the generosity!!#StealBasesStopCancer— Trea Turner (@treavturner) July 19, 2019
An autograph helmet signed by coach Dave Doeren was sold for $1,400.00.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 19, 2019
NC State coach Dave Doeren makes his entrance at Pigskin Preview in Cary: pic.twitter.com/mOfmrPWmxh— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 19, 2019
Video of the day
