The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 20

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Video: Dave Doeren at Pigskin Preview

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Des Kitchings prepared for new co-OC role

• Raleigh News & Observer — Mark Williams, top Duke, NC State recruiting target, transferring to IMG Academy

• Raleigh News & Observer — Mark Williams at EYBL Peach Jam

• Fayetteville Observer — What we learned about NC teams at ACC Kickoff

• Greensboro News-Record — Lunch with Spencer and Jeff, Episode 44: Sam Hunt, N.C. State, N.C. A&T and Dudley basketball


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

{{ article.author_name }}