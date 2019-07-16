The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 16
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50 in North Carolina: 11-20
• The Wolfpacker — Senior 4-star guard Adam Miller has NC State on list
• The Wolfpacker — Offseason agenda: Markell Johnson
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: John Garrison looking for five best linemen
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50 in North Carolina: 21-30
• Raleigh News & Observer — Lawmakers pass bill to legalize sports betting at NC tribal casinos
• Raleigh News & Observer — Atlantic Division preview: Clemson and then what?
• Raleigh News & Observer — The ACC has a depth problem in football
• Greensboro News-Record — The Basketball Tournament is coming to Greensboro. What is it and who's playing in it?
• GoPack.com — Tailgate Guys and NC State to Bring Premium Tailgating to Raleigh
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Set for FINA World Championships Action
• GoPack.com — Incoming Signing Class Ranked Sixth in the Nation
• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Adds Carolyn Ansari to Pack Family
Tweets of the day
I feel very strongly I will get the order of two of these seven teams exactly correct 😉— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 16, 2019
Breaking down the Atlantic Division, in YP form .. https://t.co/BvVGs7e4Bw pic.twitter.com/okU4JpaRcF
🗣 Cutting my last again within the next few weeks @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/gkPvUG6nYr— Adam AceWolf Miller (@AceWolf44) July 15, 2019
Where the ACC stands in the 2020 cycle, big ACC commits and more recruiting odds and ends from @RivalsMike https://t.co/HCTiVnNxUo pic.twitter.com/cEfKhd17IO— Rivals (@Rivals) July 16, 2019
Video of the day
