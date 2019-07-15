Chicago Morgan Park senior four-star shooting guard Adam Miller included NC State among his list of 10 colleges Monday.

Miller, who Rivals.com ranks No. 30 overall in the country in the class of 2020, was offered by the Wolfpack on May 29. He had earned 17 scholarship offers, but trimmed his list to NC State, Illinois, Louisville, Kansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Missouri, Northwestern, Wake Forest and Ohio.

Miller started his prep career at Peoria (Ill.) Manual, but then transferred to Morgan Park, which is coached by former Fresno State guard Nick Irvin, who is the son of the late Mac Irvin, who formed the Mac Irvin Fire traveling team.

Miller averaged 26.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game his junior year at Morgan Park. Miller proved he was one of the top scorers in the country with Mac Irvin Fire in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. He averaged 20.5 points per game and shot 39.9 percent from the field and 31.8 percent on three-pointers in 18 Nike contests between the EYBL regular season and Nike Peach Jam this past weekend. He also chipped in 4.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest.