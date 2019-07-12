The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 11
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State firmly in mix for senior Anthony Carter
• The Wolfpacker — NC State has made strong impression on Isaiah Johnson
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50 in North Carolina: 31-40
• The Wolfpacker — Cornerback Teshaun Smith pushing veterans for playing time
• Raleigh News & Observer — A guinea pig? Why NC State is the first to go through the NCAA’s reformed process.
• Raleigh News & Observer — From penalties to firings, what NC State’s NOA could mean for coaches and the school
• Raleigh News & Observer — Here’s what NC State’s five-star basketball target says about Kevin Keatts, NOA
• Durham News-Herald — Some UNC schools decide to serve alcohol to fans. Others are cautious. One says no.
• Fayetteville Observer — ACC adds Boston, San Diego to bowl destinations for 2020-25
• Greensboro News-Record — Ed Hardin: The waiting is the hardest part for N.C. State amid NCAA allegations
• GoPack.com — Pack Football to Host Annual Lift for Life Event
• GoPack.com — Single-Match Tickets for NC State Soccer and Volleyball Now on Sale
Tweets of the day
Pack commits Jonathan Adorno, Devan Boykin and Davin Vann. pic.twitter.com/2XjM6hgWLF— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 11, 2019
NWMA Division I SID of the Year Brian Reinhardt (@BCReinhardt) of @PackWrestle pic.twitter.com/x402ElNhXH— Jason Bryant 🎙 (@jasonmbryant) July 11, 2019
Germaine Pratt with the RIP! Who will be the next great defender for @PackFootball this season? 💪— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) July 11, 2019
4⃣4⃣ days until @ACCFootball!#1Pack1Goal (@GermainePratt7) pic.twitter.com/xXBLU8NhxM
Can't get enough @PackFootball?@TheWolfpacker's football preview is shipping out to Wolfpack Club members soon! pic.twitter.com/6q245AtNR2— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) July 11, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook