NC State firmly in mix for senior Anthony Carter
THOMASVILLE — Some players like to zip through the recruiting process, but Matthews (N.C.) Butler High senior offensive lineman Anthony Carter has taken a different tact.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news