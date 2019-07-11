Wanted to share some thoughts with #WPN on today’s news regarding the Notice of allegations. pic.twitter.com/LvQtBDKWpx

Man I love me some July Basketball! All “PACK”-ed up and wheels down in Chicago! pic.twitter.com/nLj5HXEVoh

Former Nansemond River defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne picks up an #ACC offer from NC State. https://t.co/M3pkeN4ccc

Terry Henderson finalizing deal with Imola https://t.co/uTXsEM3cTA via @Carchia

. @packswimdive took home 11 medals from the 2019 World University Games. 📰 https://t.co/ry4ULaFAqu #GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/FZlBYU4iNd

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes



• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook