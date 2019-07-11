The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 11
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Cornerback Teshaun Smith pushing veterans for playing time
• The Wolfpacker — Camp awards: NC State had several impressive prospects attend
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker 3-2-1: Studying ACC position group rankings
• The Wolfpacker — NC State gives statement on NCAA allegations
• Yahoo! Sports — NCAA hits NC State with notice of allegations
• The Wolfpacker — Running back Trent Pennix has golden opportunity
• Raleigh News & Observer — NCAA NOA cites Dennis Smith, Mark Gottfried and Orlando Early
• Raleigh News & Observer — Allegations against NC State foreshadow NCAA’s approach: Look out, coaches
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State gets NCAA Notice of Allegations for violations related to Dennis Smith Jr.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Sports betting could be on its way to two specific areas of North Carolina
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State votes to approve the sale of beer and wine at athletic events
• Fayetteville Observer — NCAA charges NC State with 4 men’s hoops violations
• Greensboro News-Record — N.C. State receives notice of allegations from NCAA
• GoPack.com — Chapman and Davis Eager to Participate on International Stage
• GoPack.com — 2019 World University Games Recap
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 50 - MMA Fighter Max Rohskopf
• Technician — NC State receives Notice of Allegations from NCAA
• Technician — NC State Board of Trustees votes to allow alcohol sales at athletic events
Tweets of the day
Wanted to share some thoughts with #WPN on today’s news regarding the Notice of allegations. pic.twitter.com/LvQtBDKWpx— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) July 10, 2019
Man I love me some July Basketball! All “PACK”-ed up and wheels down in Chicago! pic.twitter.com/nLj5HXEVoh— Wes Moore (@WolfpackWes) July 11, 2019
Former Nansemond River defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne picks up an #ACC offer from NC State. https://t.co/M3pkeN4ccc— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) July 11, 2019
Terry Henderson finalizing deal with Imolahttps://t.co/uTXsEM3cTA via @Carchia— Sportando (@Sportando) July 10, 2019
.@packswimdive took home 11 medals from the 2019 World University Games.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) July 11, 2019
📰 https://t.co/ry4ULaFAqu#GoPack // #NCState pic.twitter.com/FZlBYU4iNd
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook