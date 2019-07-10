NC State running back Reggie Gallaspy provided the power between the tackles, but he’s now starting a new chapter.

NCSU redshirt freshman running back Trent Pennix hopes to fill some of that physical void, and has the frame at 6-foot-2 and 213 pounds. The former Raleigh Sanderson High standout was able to get a taste of it last year, by playing in four games before ultimately redshirting. He finished with 22 carries for 68 yards and he had five receptions for 74 yards, the bulk of which came on a 56-yarder vs. Georgia State.