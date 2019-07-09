The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 10
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50 in North Carolina: 41-50
• The Wolfpacker — Wide receiver Devin Carter took advantage of redshirt year
• The Wolfpacker — Video highlights: Nick Farrar showcases MVP skills
• The Wolfpacker — Offseason agenda: Braxton Beverly
• The Wolfpacker — Top-25 wing Quincy Allen sees four programs stand out
• Raleigh News & Observer — Here are the top Peach Jam basketball players who could land at Duke, UNC or NC State
• GoPack.com — Monika Hartl Named WGCA Scholar All-American
Tweets of the day
#PackProshttps://t.co/alKV5jPBnU— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 8, 2019
This June, Nora Lynn Finch, former ACC Senior Associate Commissioner of Women’s Basketball, was inducted to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame!— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) July 8, 2019
Check out Finch's induction speech ⬇️👀https://t.co/kuMB96PDHg (@accwbb)
Report out of Raleigh, NC today; @PackFootball DE James Smith-Williams (@jacsw3) ran a 4.58 laser 40-yard dash. This time would've tied for 4th at the 2019 #NFLCombine among EDGE/DL. #TeamDiamond #1Pack1Goal @DraftDiamonds @LifeandBall @JimNagy_SB @BenFennell_NFL @nfldraftscout— Jonathan Joyce (@jonathanjoyce17) July 8, 2019
Competition week for @NGWIZZZ as he and @USAWrestling will head to Istanbul for the 2019 Yasar Dogu July 11-14. #PackMentality— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) July 8, 2019
📷: @Richard_Immel pic.twitter.com/YNlsmT5HPa
Join us in welcoming @meredith_hamlet (@NCState c/o ‘14) to the Wolfpack Club! She joins our staff as the Assistant Director of Prospect Development. Meredith is also a former member of @NCSUCheer! 🐺🐾 pic.twitter.com/mgjeUXVKvt— Wolfpack Club (@wolfpackclub) July 8, 2019
Combine Testing today ‼️— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) July 8, 2019
This is going to be a fun squad 📈📈 pic.twitter.com/SLXmIwr4Tk
Braden Davis, the son of former Eagle Antone Davis, is a 16-year-old sophomore at Middletown High and a QB with offers from Alabama, NC State, Temple and Texas A&M before he's ever started a game. A look at the kid with the NFL dad and the 4-plus GPA... https://t.co/nxRki0pE4f— Jeff Neiburg (@Jeff_Neiburg) July 8, 2019
Video of the day
——
