Video highlights: Nick Farrar showcases MVP skills
GREENSBORO — Apex (N.C.) Friendship senior forward Nick Farrar was named the MVP of the Josh Level Classic on May 19.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Farrar has been heavily evaluated by NC State, including playing in the Wolfpack's team camp this past June. NCSU coaches will have the option of watching Farrar with his Big Shots traveling team for the July evaluation period.
Farrar finished with 27 points, eight rebounds and one assist in a 159-157 overtime victory at the Josh Level Classic.
The Wolfpacker takes a look at three things learned from watching Farrar play:
1. Working hard to develop his skills
At first glance, it would be easy to assume that Farrar is about power and dunking. It was an all-star game, so there was plenty of opportunities to showcase those traits.
Farrar also showed some nifty mid-range skills that bode well for when he gets to college. The high major colleges seem to be waiting with him or categorized him as a "plan B" type of recruit, but if he keeps making mid-range jumpers during the July evaluation period, that tag will go away.
2. Handles the ball well
Several times Farrar showcased that he could dribble and get where he wanted to go on the court. Sometimes, he'd over-dribble and that would create a turnover, but more often than not, it helped create a play.
Farrar hopes to play some wing in college and has been working on those kind of skills. If he can get the rebound and make plays off the dribble for his teammates, that will open up new doors, especially in "position-less" basketball.
3. Improved physical conditioning
It seems like every time we've watched Farrar play, whether the NCHSAA playoffs, North Carolina Top 80 Camp or at the Josh Level Classic, he's shedding weight.
Farrar put on some extra pounds after a past injury, but he was able to showcase his quickness and coordination in the open court. The bouncier he gets in the future, the less trouble he'll have against taller foes. New Boston Celtics rookie forward Grant Williams, who is from Charlotte, N.C., and attended Tennessee, was somewhat similar at that age.
