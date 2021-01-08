 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 8
football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 8

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Jan. 8.



NC State Wolfpack football receiver Emeka Emezie
Senior receiver Emeka Emezie is returning for another season. (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: After big win, NC State wrestling hosts App State

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker roundtable: Shakeel Moore, Emeka Emezie and Bailey Hockman

• The Wolfpacker — Hoopes talk podcast: NC State basketball early-January takeaways

• The Wolfpacker — NC State senior receiver Emeka Emezie is returning

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Five pre-spring issues facing NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Emeka Emezie, NC State football’s top wide receiver, will play one more season

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State’s Emeka Emezie will return for fifth season

• GoPack.com — No. 4 @Packwrestle hosts App State Friday night

• GoPack.com — Eight #PackPros on NFL Playoff Rosters

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

