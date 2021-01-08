The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 8
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Friday, Jan. 8.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: After big win, NC State wrestling hosts App State
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker roundtable: Shakeel Moore, Emeka Emezie and Bailey Hockman
• The Wolfpacker — Hoopes talk podcast: NC State basketball early-January takeaways
• The Wolfpacker — NC State senior receiver Emeka Emezie is returning
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Five pre-spring issues facing NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Emeka Emezie, NC State football’s top wide receiver, will play one more season
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State’s Emeka Emezie will return for fifth season
• GoPack.com — No. 4 @Packwrestle hosts App State Friday night
Tweets Of The Day
January 7, 2021
Emeka: Chanelle can you make me an edit saying...— Chanelle Smith-Walker (@nellez_) January 7, 2021
Me: OMG Let’s gooo!!!! I’m so hype!!
*gets self together*
But yes, yes I will https://t.co/V6IJCYx40k
The Varsity Boys defeated Graham 87-52 to move to 2-0! 🏀— Reidsville Basketball (@ReidsvilleBB) January 8, 2021
Breon Pass 34 pts
Cam Peoples 11 pts
Jimarrion Blair 10 pts
Carter Wilson 8 pts
Levar Strange 7 pts
Amari Badgett 7 pts
Yoshua Courts 5 pts
The Rams will face DUDLEY HIGH SCHOOL at HOME Tuesday for a triple header.
Sources: West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe will have ZOOM calls with Miami and NC State tonight.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 7, 2021
Tomorrow:
Kentucky
Illinois
*Tennessee is also in the mix.
Transferring West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe hopes to make decision by end of weekend— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) January 7, 2021
Tshiebwe will conduct Zoom meetings Thursday and Friday with Kentucky, Miami and N.C. State, while Illinois and Arizona State are among the others involved.
https://t.co/7k4OKF7Poq
First episode of 2021 is HERE.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) January 8, 2021
Listen to the Inside NC State Athletics Podcast powered by @PNCBank: https://t.co/1YxWNcbxmt #GoPack pic.twitter.com/44Tm363S7O
Alim McNeill interview is out!!@AlimMcneill discussed his old baseball days, his career at NC State, and his aspirations from now until the draft.— ACC Content (@ACContent__) January 7, 2021
Anchor: https://t.co/eCdhGI5Sqe
Spotify: https://t.co/8C0fSgxfoM
Apple Podcasts: https://t.co/PqbdZNiZJU
Top 4👀 Committing on Sunday at 4 on @NEBwrestle🙏🏽. Thankful for all the coaches that took their time to recruit me. #MWC4L pic.twitter.com/Zn2YGOdUnR— Garrett Grice (@GarrettGrice) January 7, 2021
Video Of The Day
Lorenzo Brown for the win!!pic.twitter.com/bjqklzuB28— Emiliano Carchia (@Carchia) January 7, 2021
