Host Justin H. Williams is joined by basketball analyst Brian Geisinger of ACCSports.com and SportsChannel8 for The Wolfpacker Hoops Talk podcast brought to you in part by JFQ Lending. Topics include:

-NC State men's basketball's last two games, including the 79-76 win over Boston College and the 74-70 road loss to No. 19 Clemson

-The impact freshman guard Shakeel Moore is making in ACC play.

-Fifth-year senior forward DJ Funderburk's contributions in the past two games.

-And much more!

