The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 4
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's Wolfpack basketball 87-82 win at Miami
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: NC State coach Kevin Keatts breaks down win at Miami
• The Wolfpacker — Video highlights: NC State 87, Miami 82
• The Wolfpacker — No. 18-ranked NC State rallies past Miami
• The Wolfpacker — Box score: No. 18 NC State 87, Miami 82
• The Wolfpacker — Five-star signee Jalen Lecque puts on show for NC State fans ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Video highlights: Five-star junior guard Jaden Springer
• Raleigh News & Observer — Johnson, Pack answer Keatts’ challenge at Miami
• Raleigh News & Observer — Pack rallies past Miami 87-82 in ACC opener
• Charlotte Observer — #RidingWithRecruits - Northside Christian’s Jaden Seymour
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Devon Daniels on victory over Miami: ‘It showed the character on our team that we battled back’
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Markell Johnson talks about the victory over Miami
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts on victory at Miami: ‘Happy to get out of here with a win’
• Fayetteville Observer — Fayetteville’s Dennis Smith, Jr., continues to develop as second-year NBA point guard
• Technician — Johnson, Daniels lead No. 18 Pack to close win over Miami
• Technician — Women’s basketball continues perfect season with win vs Duke
• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Defeats Duke to Remain Perfect
• GoPack.com — Pack Battles Back to Defeat Hurricanes in ACC Opener
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 35 - Previewing ESPN2 Clash at #2 Ohio State
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics to Open Season at Michigan State Saturday
Tweets of the day
First #PackTracks of 2019, your weekly fix of all things @PackAthletics 🔴⚪️🐺🐾https://t.co/xt66KC57Wb— Michael Lipitz (@Michael_Lipitz) January 4, 2019
So thankful for the opportunities, coaches, and my team that allowed this all to be possible! God looked out big time🙏🏾🙌🏾.. EVEN WHEN THE OTHERS COUNTED ME OUT, IM STILL STANDING💪🏾 #MAXPREPS #ALLAMERICAN🤷🏾♂️💯 pic.twitter.com/GLDoNpEzOH— ｣ᗑ⋔ｴꑙ꒤꒚ ﻯℜｴ￡￡ｴℕ✝ (@JamiousGriffin) January 4, 2019
Don't think #NCState is for real?— Brian Formica (@BrianFormica) January 4, 2019
Ranked No. 18 in the nation.
Seven straight wins.
Best start since winning the National Championship in 1974.
and of course...the most truthful fact:
"Kevin Keatts is a winner." pic.twitter.com/5VC8Prs6Py
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook