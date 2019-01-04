Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-04 12:01:12 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 4

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's Wolfpack basketball 87-82 win at Miami

• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: NC State coach Kevin Keatts breaks down win at Miami

• The Wolfpacker — Video highlights: NC State 87, Miami 82

• The Wolfpacker — No. 18-ranked NC State rallies past Miami

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: No. 18 NC State 87, Miami 82

• The Wolfpacker — Five-star signee Jalen Lecque puts on show for NC State fans ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Video highlights: Five-star junior guard Jaden Springer

• Raleigh News & Observer — Johnson, Pack answer Keatts’ challenge at Miami

• Raleigh News & Observer — Pack rallies past Miami 87-82 in ACC opener

• Charlotte Observer — #RidingWithRecruits - Northside Christian’s Jaden Seymour

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Devon Daniels on victory over Miami: ‘It showed the character on our team that we battled back’

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Markell Johnson talks about the victory over Miami

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts on victory at Miami: ‘Happy to get out of here with a win’

• Fayetteville Observer — Fayetteville’s Dennis Smith, Jr., continues to develop as second-year NBA point guard

• Technician — Johnson, Daniels lead No. 18 Pack to close win over Miami

• Technician — Women’s basketball continues perfect season with win vs Duke

• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Defeats Duke to Remain Perfect

• GoPack.com — Pack Battles Back to Defeat Hurricanes in ACC Opener

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 35 - Previewing ESPN2 Clash at #2 Ohio State

• GoPack.com — Gymnastics to Open Season at Michigan State Saturday

{{ article.author_name }}