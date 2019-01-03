FORT MYERS, Fla. — Charlotte native Jaden Springer was able to put on a show for his new high school Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy in the City of Palms Tournament.

The 6-foot-4, 184-pound Springer, who NC State offered in the class of 2020, is currently ranked No. 10 overall nationally in the country by Rivals.com.

Click below to watch the junior in action:

