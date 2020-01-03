News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-03 11:10:39 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 3

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting videos: Nick Farrar showcases strong hoops IQ

• The Wolfpacker — Carter Whitt keeping his various options open

• The Wolfpacker — Four-star junior Dontrez Styles has suitors

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State prepared to face Clemson without CJ Bryce

• Raleigh News & Observer — Caleb Martin on Charlotte Hornets development program

• Raleigh News & Observer — State finalist Leesville Road and Cardinal Gibbons lead the way on All-Area football team

• GoPack.com — Pack Starts 2020 with Trip to Clemson

• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Moves to 13-0 with Gutsy Win Over Hokies

• GoPack.com — NC State Announces the Pack PNC Challenge

• GoPack.com — Hayden Hidlay Claims 157 Title, @PackWrestle Finishes Second at Southern Scuffle

• GoPack.com — Torry Holt Selected as Finalist for the NFL HOF Class of 2020

• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Virginia Tech

• Technician — Elissa Cunane, Ace Konig lead Pack to double-digit comeback over Virginia Tech

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball faces Clemson to resume ACC play


Tweets of the day

——

{{ article.author_name }}