The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 3
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting videos: Nick Farrar showcases strong hoops IQ
• The Wolfpacker — Carter Whitt keeping his various options open
• The Wolfpacker — Four-star junior Dontrez Styles has suitors
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State prepared to face Clemson without CJ Bryce
• Raleigh News & Observer — Caleb Martin on Charlotte Hornets development program
• Raleigh News & Observer — State finalist Leesville Road and Cardinal Gibbons lead the way on All-Area football team
• GoPack.com — Pack Starts 2020 with Trip to Clemson
• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Moves to 13-0 with Gutsy Win Over Hokies
• GoPack.com — NC State Announces the Pack PNC Challenge
• GoPack.com — Hayden Hidlay Claims 157 Title, @PackWrestle Finishes Second at Southern Scuffle
• GoPack.com — Torry Holt Selected as Finalist for the NFL HOF Class of 2020
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Virginia Tech
• Technician — Elissa Cunane, Ace Konig lead Pack to double-digit comeback over Virginia Tech
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball faces Clemson to resume ACC play
Tweets of the day
Wolfpack in the house!— NC State Football (@PackFootball) January 3, 2020
Welcome to @NCState #Pack20
🐺🐺🏈 pic.twitter.com/8tMhwsM824
Best 4 years of my life! Thanks @jwgiglio for the honor. There are a lot of great Wolfpack players over the decade deserving! #wolfpack https://t.co/vJEtZhZBbP— Scott Wood (@ScottWood15) January 3, 2020
Joe Moorhead is out at Mississippi State, source tells USA TODAY Sports. Quite a stunning reversal over a few weeks time.— Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) January 3, 2020
