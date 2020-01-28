News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-28 08:33:32 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 28

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 75-65 loss to UNC

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: UNC’s toughness inside proves to be difference

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: UNC 75, NC State 65

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: UNC 75, NC State 65

• The Wolfpacker — NC State once had a history of Monday game with UNC

• The Wolfpacker — Commitment analysis: Defensive linemen Nick Booker-Brown and Claude Larkins

• Associated Press — NC State falters against UNC in 75-65 loss

• Raleigh News & Observer — Tought enough? No, NC State wasn’t in home loss to UNC, Kevin Keatts says.

• Raleigh News & Observer — Weary and wounded, Brandon Robinson the latest to intervene on UNC’s behalf in Raleigh

• Raleigh News & Observer — Roy Williams still rules Raleigh. UNC wins seventh straight at NC State

• Burlington Times-News — Tar Heels like sight of turning back Wolfpack

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack questions toughness after tattering from Tar Heels

• Greensboro News & Record — Ed Hardin: Carolina beats State yet again, extending a streak of Wolfpack futility

• Technician — Wolfpack squanders opportunity, falls flat in home rivalry game

• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. North Carolina

• Technician — NC State Icepack dominates against UNC

• Technician — Garrett Bradbury struggles in first season in NFL

• Technician — Wolfpack gymnastics face Tar Heels this weekend

• GoPack.com — Pack continues AP poll clim with season-high No. 7 ranking.

• GoPack.com — Pack falls to North Carolina

• GoPack.com — Bailey earns fourth preseason All-American honor

• GoPack.com — Men’s tennis matches with Campbell, North Carolina Central to be rescheduled

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}