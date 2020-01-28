The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 75-65 loss to UNC
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: UNC’s toughness inside proves to be difference
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: UNC 75, NC State 65
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: UNC 75, NC State 65
• The Wolfpacker — NC State once had a history of Monday game with UNC
• The Wolfpacker — Commitment analysis: Defensive linemen Nick Booker-Brown and Claude Larkins
• Associated Press — NC State falters against UNC in 75-65 loss
• Raleigh News & Observer — Tought enough? No, NC State wasn’t in home loss to UNC, Kevin Keatts says.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Weary and wounded, Brandon Robinson the latest to intervene on UNC’s behalf in Raleigh
• Raleigh News & Observer — Roy Williams still rules Raleigh. UNC wins seventh straight at NC State
• Burlington Times-News — Tar Heels like sight of turning back Wolfpack
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack questions toughness after tattering from Tar Heels
• Greensboro News & Record — Ed Hardin: Carolina beats State yet again, extending a streak of Wolfpack futility
• Technician — Wolfpack squanders opportunity, falls flat in home rivalry game
• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. North Carolina
• Technician — NC State Icepack dominates against UNC
• Technician — Garrett Bradbury struggles in first season in NFL
• Technician — Wolfpack gymnastics face Tar Heels this weekend
• GoPack.com — Pack continues AP poll clim with season-high No. 7 ranking.
• GoPack.com — Pack falls to North Carolina
• GoPack.com — Bailey earns fourth preseason All-American honor
• GoPack.com — Men’s tennis matches with Campbell, North Carolina Central to be rescheduled
Tweets Of The Day
"We lost the game with mental and physical toughness inside the paint," head coach Kevin Keatts says in his postgame PC.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 28, 2020
Heels fans: “What a hopeless season!”— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 28, 2020
Pack fans: “Hold our Old Tuffy cans…”
In the latest ACC Panic Room, @lebrownlow and I discuss NC State whiffing on a rare game they were favored over UNC. https://t.co/nDuQQRjo0K pic.twitter.com/FMjAUX1tOD
Inspired effort from UNC tonight. And NCSU looks like it is sending a “nah never mind” message to the selection committee with its Saturday-Monday performances.— Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) January 28, 2020
I hate it when I wake up and my twitter feed is still left on the night before and I have to relive the pain of a beating by UNC in basketball.— David Fox (@davidfox95) January 28, 2020
.@GreensboroDay's @TheCamHayes is ranked No. 69 among Rivals' Class of 2020 basketball recruits, while fellow Bengals G @carson_m2433 is No. 128 and former @pchsbobcats G Shakeel Moore is No. 111: https://t.co/KuuQP71faz #HSXtra— Joe Sirera (@JoeSireraNR) January 27, 2020
Josh Hall & Shakeel Moore OFFICIAL Mixtape! The Best Duo In NC? https://t.co/iTbD9Tvm3y— Bryce Lanning (@EliteMixtapesYT) January 27, 2020
Blessed to have received an offer from NC State 🐺 🔥 #HTT @247recruiting @Rivals @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/nLd5GaRpzh— DannyStutsmanFB (@FbStutsman) January 28, 2020
Blessed and honored to receive an offer from the NC STATE UNIVERSITY!!! pic.twitter.com/CanuFYwHHL— Na’Shawn Murphy (@theicedupshawn) January 26, 2020
The @accnetwork showing some love for this Wolfpack rookie! @kellygramlich with the nod to our own @JustJakiaa as her ACC Midseason Freshman of the Year.#GoPack pic.twitter.com/cgsw8xE4gJ— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 27, 2020
Halftime performer Tyler Butler-Figueroa from America’s Got Talent. pic.twitter.com/T7ng8O3yPu— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 28, 2020
Video Of The Day
