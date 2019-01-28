The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Top recruits in the state of North Carolina
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Wolfpack wins at the buzzer
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football adds grad transfer at receiver
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 13
• Raleigh News & Observer — Cunane, Leslie help No. 8 Wolfpack stay unbeaten
• Durham News-Herald — It took more than Beverly’s buzzer-beater. Four keys to NC State’s win against Clemson.
• Durham News-Herald — NC State football to add former nemesis as grad transfer
• Technician — Undefeated NC State takes lead in ACC after win over Georgia Tech
• Technician — Graduate transfer Tabari Hines joins NC State football
• Technician — Track and field ends Texas Tech Classic with five podium finishes
• Technician — Wolfpack men's tennis upsets No. 12 Georgia
• GoPack.com — #8 Wolfpack Remains Perfect with 68-60 Win at Georgia Tech
• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Match Against 11th-Ranked Florida Moved to Monday
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Upsets 12th-Ranked Georgia to Close ITA Kick-Off Weekend
Tweets of the day
Sean Kernick is an amazing local talent and painted this today. ESPN is on @NCState campus today working with @PackAthletics to shoot promos for the upcoming @accnetwork ... Love that they are incorporating Free Expression Tunnel. #GoPack pic.twitter.com/nSyhHTlN5z— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) January 27, 2019
My Top 25 for this week:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 28, 2019
1. Tenn.
2. Gonzaga
3. Duke
4. UVA
5. Michigan
6. UK
7. Michigan St
8. Nevada
9. Marquette
10. KU
11. VT
12. Houston
13. Lville
14. UNC
15. Purdue
16. Nova
17. LSU
18. NC State
19. Iowa St
20. TT
21. Buffalo
22. Wisconsin
23. Miss St
24. Cincy
25. Auburn
Great visit to NC State ‼️ pic.twitter.com/EN7ORs5UjO— Travis Shaw (@cheesy_Trav18) January 26, 2019
Louisville✊🏾 It’s been real.. #BirdGang Great coaches and a great visit💯 pic.twitter.com/iPYNccYGxn— ｣ᗑ⋔ｴꑙ꒤꒚ ﻯℜｴ￡￡ｴℕ✝ (@JamiousGriffin) January 27, 2019
Video of the day
——
