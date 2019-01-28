Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-28 07:23:34 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 28

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Top recruits in the state of North Carolina

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Wolfpack wins at the buzzer

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football adds grad transfer at receiver

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 13

• Raleigh News & Observer — Cunane, Leslie help No. 8 Wolfpack stay unbeaten

• Durham News-Herald — It took more than Beverly’s buzzer-beater. Four keys to NC State’s win against Clemson.

• Durham News-Herald — NC State football to add former nemesis as grad transfer

• Technician — Undefeated NC State takes lead in ACC after win over Georgia Tech

• Technician — Graduate transfer Tabari Hines joins NC State football

• Technician — Track and field ends Texas Tech Classic with five podium finishes

• Technician — Wolfpack men's tennis upsets No. 12 Georgia

• GoPack.com — #8 Wolfpack Remains Perfect with 68-60 Win at Georgia Tech

• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Match Against 11th-Ranked Florida Moved to Monday

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Upsets 12th-Ranked Georgia to Close ITA Kick-Off Weekend

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}