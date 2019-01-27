After the early departures of receivers Kelvin Harmon and Jakobi Meyers to the NFL, NC State found a need for some immediate help at the position, and it has turned to a former nemesis.

When Tabari Hines was at Wake Forest, he seemed to relish playing NC State. As a freshman, he caught five passes for 42 yards, the second highest receptions total of the year. In 2016, Hines had his first career 100-yard receiving game against the Pack, setting then personal-highs with nine receptions for 125 yards, including a touchdown.

Then in 2017, Hines had a career game with eight catches for 139 yards and three touchdowns. The yardage total and TD receptions remain his career-highs.

It was one of three 100-yard receiving games and two multi-touchdown contests in 2017, and when the year was over, Hines left as a grad transfer to Oregon. However, his time there was cut short, catching three passes for 32 yards and a score against Portland State in week two. Hines played three games before leaving the team and entering the transfer portal.

This weekend, Hines officially visited NC State, and as first reported on the Wolves' Den message board late in the morning, he committed to the Wolfpack, according to a source.. He will have one season of eligibility left.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pounder struggled to move up the Oregon depth chart after an offseason knee procedure, but the Florence, S.C., native proved his value in the ACC while at Wake Forest. In three seasons for the Demon Deacons, Hines had 123 receptions for 1,496 yards and 13 touchdowns.

During his 2017 campaign, Hines had 53 catches for 683 yards (12.2 yards a catch) and seven touchdowns, capping the season with eight receptions, including two scores, in a Belk Bowl win against Texas A&M.

The Wolfpacker will have more on Hines’ decision later.